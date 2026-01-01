.biz 도메인 이름을 등록하세요
₩37,159/년₩12,3791학년첫 해 동안
67% 절약
.biz 도메인 관련
.biz 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.biz 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.biz 도메인은 비즈니스 용도로 만들어진 일반 최상위 도메인입니다. 명확하고 비즈니스에 초점을 맞춘 이름을 찾는 기업, 기업가 및 전자상거래 사이트에서 널리 사용됩니다.
.biz 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.biz 도메인은 소규모 사업자, 스타트업, 컨설턴트 및 상업 활동에 중점을 둔 전자상거래 프로젝트에 적합합니다. 전문 서비스 및 회사 웹사이트에 비즈니스 중심적인 이미지를 구축하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.biz 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.biz 도메인은 비즈니스 중심 웹사이트임을 명확히 나타내어 방문자가 귀사가 제공하는 서비스를 빠르게 파악할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 또한 회사가 성장함에 따라 웹사이트, 이메일, 마케팅 전반에 걸쳐 전문적이고 일관된 브랜딩을 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.biz에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.biz
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
3년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.biz 도메인 FAQ
What does a .biz domain mean?
A .biz domain is a business-focused web address. It is commonly used by companies, shops, and service providers, and the extension signals a commercial site to visitors.
Is a .biz domain trusted?
Yes. .biz is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domains. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Is a .biz a good domain?
Yes, if you want a clear business identity and the name you need is available. Search engines treat .biz the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more for SEO.
Should I choose a .biz domain or .com domain?
Choose .biz if you want a business-oriented name and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or global reach.
Who can register a .biz domain?
Anyone can register a .biz domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no local residency or industry-only eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .biz domains?
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and staying within length limits. Some names may also be reserved or unavailable if they are already registered.
How much does a .biz domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .biz domain costs ₩12,379 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩37,159/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.