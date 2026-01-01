.agency 도메인으로 고객을 유치하세요
₩55,749/년₩6,1791학년첫 해 동안
89% 절약
.agency 도메인 관련
.agency 도메인을 선택하고 등록하는 데 도움이 되는 간략한 개요.
.agency 도메인이란 무엇인가요?
.agency 도메인은 에이전시, 서비스 회사 및 전문 팀을 위해 도입된 개방형 일반 최상위 도메인(TLD)입니다. 마케팅, 크리에이티브, 채용 및 컨설팅 회사에서 널리 사용되고 있습니다.
.agency 도메인은 누구를 위한 것인가요?
.agency 도메인은 온라인에서 명확하고 전문적인 이미지를 구축하고자 하는 마케팅 대행사, 크리에이티브 스튜디오, 채용 회사 및 컨설팅 팀에 이상적입니다. 특정 분야의 전문가와 다양한 서비스를 제공하는 대행사 모두에게 적합합니다.
.agency 도메인을 선택해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
.agency 도메인은 귀사의 전문 서비스를 명확하게 전달하고 브랜드 인지도를 높여줍니다. 웹사이트, 이메일, 캠페인 전반에 걸쳐 일관된 네이밍을 지원하여 비즈니스 규모가 커짐에 따라 브랜드의 명확성을 유지하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
.agency에 대한 도메인 정보
TLD
.agency
TLD 유형
gTLD
최소 등록 기간
1년
최대 등록 기간
1년
도메인 개인정보 보호
무료
등록자 잠금
IDN 도메인
DNSSEC
ICANN 수수료
₩274
Hostinger에서 도메인을 등록해야 하는 이유는 무엇일까요?
기술적인 지식은 필요하지 않습니다
연중무휴 24시간 전문가 지원
무료 도메인 개인정보 보호
무료 출시 예정 페이지 또는 프로필 링크를 확인하세요
경쟁력 있는 가격
팁
최고의 도메인 네임을 얻는 방법
1. 브랜드 이름을 포함하세요
브랜드 이름이나 키워드를 활용하여 검색 결과에서 인지도와 가시성을 높이세요.
2. 짧고 간결하게
세 단어 미만의 도메인 네임은 읽고 기억하기가 더 쉽습니다.
3. 미니멀하게
하이픈, 숫자, 속어, 철자가 어려운 단어는 피하세요.
4. 대상 고객을 염두에 두세요
대상 고객이 지역적인지, 아니면 전 세계적인지 여부에 따라 적합한 확장 프로그램을 선택하세요.
5. 선점하세요
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.agency 도메인 FAQ
What does a .agency domain mean?
A .agency domain signals a business or service that acts as an agency. It’s commonly used by marketing, staffing, creative, real estate, and public-sector agencies.
Is a .agency domain trusted?
Yes. .agency is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site content and security than the extension.
Is a .agency a good domain?
Yes, if your brand is an agency or serves agency clients. Search engines treat .agency the same as other TLDs for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .agency domain or .com domain?
Choose .agency if you want a name that immediately shows your business type or if your .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiar option for a general audience.
Who can register a .agency domain?
Anyone can register a .agency domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special membership or location requirements.
Are there restrictions on .agency domains?
Yes. Like all domains, names must follow standard domain rules, and some names may be reserved by the registry. You can’t use invalid characters or names that are already taken.
How much does a .agency domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .agency domain costs ₩6,179 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₩55,749/년. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.