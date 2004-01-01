Build systems that scale with a .systems domain
6,419円/年2,039円（初年度価格）初年度価格
68％オフ！
.systemsドメインを取得すべき理由
.systemsドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.systemsドメインとは何ですか？
.systemsは、構造化されたシステムベースの作業を重視する、複雑なソリューション、インフラストラクチャ、またはサービスを提供する企業、ITプロバイダー、エンジニアリング会社、組織に適した汎用トップレベルドメインです。
.systemsドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.systemsドメインは、複雑な技術ソリューションとサポートを提供するITコンサルタント、ソフトウェアベンダー、システムインテグレーター、インフラストラクチャプロバイダーに最適です。ニッチなプロジェクトにも、実績のあるテクノロジー企業にも適しています。
なぜ.systemsドメインを選ぶのか？
.systemsドメインは、最初の訪問時から構造化された技術的な方向性を示し、明瞭さとブランド認知度を高めます。ウェブサイト、メール、ドキュメントなど、あらゆる媒体で一貫した命名規則をサポートし、プロフェッショナルで拡張性の高いオンラインプレゼンスの維持に役立ちます。
.systemsのドメイン情報
TLD
.systems
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
.com
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.jp
日本の顧客はこれを期待している
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閲覧者を購入者に変える
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すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン
.icu
.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
.xyz
新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
.pro
あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう
.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.systemsドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs 2,039円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 6,419円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.