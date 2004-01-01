Scale without limits with a .cloud domain

4,069/年319（初年度価格）
92％オフ！
初年度価格
.cloud

.cloudドメインを取得すべき理由

.cloudドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

.cloudドメインとは何ですか？

.cloudは、クラウドサービス、SaaS製品、デジタルプロジェクト向けに設計された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。誰でも利用できるため、テクノロジー企業、開発者、オンラインツール開発者の間で人気があります。

.cloudドメインは誰のためのものですか？

.cloudドメインは、SaaSプロバイダー、ホスティング会社、ITコンサルタント、クラウドベースのツールやプラットフォームを紹介する開発者にとって理想的です。製品ランディングページ、インフラサービス、最新のテクノロジーポートフォリオなどに最適です。

.cloudドメインを選ぶ理由とは？

.cloudドメインは、オンラインサービスと最新のインフラストラクチャを明確に示し、訪問者が貴社の事業内容を迅速に理解するのに役立ちます。また、事業の発展に伴い、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティングなど、あらゆる媒体で明確なブランディングをサポートします。

.cloudのドメイン情報

TLD
.cloud
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
プレミアムWhois情報公開代行サービス
アドオン
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる

.com

世界で最も人気のあるドメイン

3,129円499（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.jp

日本の顧客はこれを期待している

6,259円4,699（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.shop

閲覧者を購入者に変える

5,479円159（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.io

すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン

11,739円5,009（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.icu

.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。

2,509円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.xyz

新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。

3,129円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.pro

あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう

5,009円469（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.cloud

現代のビジネスが展開される場所

4,069円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.cloudドメインに関するよくある質問

A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today it’s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs 319円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 4,069円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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