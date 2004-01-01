Scale without limits with a .cloud domain
4,069円/年319円（初年度価格）初年度価格
92％オフ！
.cloudドメインを取得すべき理由
.cloudドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.cloudドメインとは何ですか？
.cloudは、クラウドサービス、SaaS製品、デジタルプロジェクト向けに設計された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。誰でも利用できるため、テクノロジー企業、開発者、オンラインツール開発者の間で人気があります。
.cloudドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.cloudドメインは、SaaSプロバイダー、ホスティング会社、ITコンサルタント、クラウドベースのツールやプラットフォームを紹介する開発者にとって理想的です。製品ランディングページ、インフラサービス、最新のテクノロジーポートフォリオなどに最適です。
.cloudドメインを選ぶ理由とは？
.cloudドメインは、オンラインサービスと最新のインフラストラクチャを明確に示し、訪問者が貴社の事業内容を迅速に理解するのに役立ちます。また、事業の発展に伴い、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティングなど、あらゆる媒体で明確なブランディングをサポートします。
.cloudのドメイン情報
TLD
.cloud
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
プレミアムWhois情報公開代行サービス
アドオン
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
.com
世界で最も人気のあるドメイン
.jp
日本の顧客はこれを期待している
.shop
閲覧者を購入者に変える
.io
すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン
.icu
.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
.xyz
新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
.pro
あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう
.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.cloudドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .cloud domain mean?
A .cloud domain usually signals a connection to cloud computing, online storage, or internet-based services. It was created for that theme, but today it’s also used by brands and projects that want a modern, tech-focused web address.
Is a .cloud domain trusted?
Yes. .cloud is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and email setup than on the extension itself.
Is a .cloud a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about cloud services, software, or a tech brand. Search engines treat .cloud the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content, relevance, and site quality matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .cloud domain or .com domain?
Choose .cloud if you want a name that matches a cloud-related business or if your preferred .com is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .cloud domain?
Anyone can register a .cloud domain. It is not limited to companies, developers, or people in any specific country.
Are there restrictions on .cloud domains?
There are standard domain rules, like using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions for the extension itself.
How much does a .cloud domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .cloud domain costs 319円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 4,069円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.