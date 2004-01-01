Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
早速始めるSee AI models
世界中のビルダーから信頼されています。
10K+
Users worldwide
OpenAI、Anthropic、LangChainなどと連携。
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AIモデル
複数のAPIキーの管理をスキップします。各モデルに1つずつ使用します。
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

クロード・オプス4.8を含む6モデル

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 models including Grok 4.3

ミストラル

2 models including Mistral Large 3

ムーンショット

キミK2.6を含む2モデル

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

再接続せずにモデルを切り替える

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Hostinger AI Routerでスタックができることを見る

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

SDKはそのまま。URLを1つ変更。

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
SDKはそのまま。URLを1つ変更。

hPanelでモデルの使用状況を追跡

モデルごとの使用状況の確認、共有クレジット残高の管理、トップアップを1か所から行えます。別途プロバイダダッシュボードを用意する必要がありません。
hPanelでモデルの使用状況を追跡

One-click setup for AI apps

OpenClawやHermes Agentをワンクリックでインストールし、Hostinger AI Routerに自動接続します。APIキーの貼り付けや設定ファイルの編集は不要です。エージェントが使用するモデルをhPanelから選択してください。
One-click setup for AI apps

  • すべての主要モデル、1つのバランスを使用

    個別のアカウントや請求書がなくても、ChatGPT、Claude、Geminiなどにアクセスできます。

  • コードに触れることなくモデルを切り替える

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    クレジットはリクエストごとに課金されるため、毎月の固定コストに縛られることはありません。

AIルーターを入手する

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI ルーターは、あらゆる AI モデルに対応する安全なエンドポイントおよびダッシュボードです。各プロバイダーでアカウントを開設する代わりに、さまざまな主要モデルにアクセスできる API キーを取得できます。これらはすべて、hPanel で一元的に管理されます。

Which AI models can I use?

主要なものすべて：OpenAI（GPT）、Anthropic（Claude）、Google（Gemini）、Meta（Llama）、Mistralなど、さらにテキスト、画像、音声、埋め込みにわたるオープンソースモデル。パラメータを1つ変更するだけで、ベンダーロックインなしでモデルを切り替えたり比較したりできます。新しいモデルは、リリースと同時に利用可能になります。

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

独自のガードレール（入出力フィルター、キーごとの利用制限、レート制限など）を構築できます。キャッシュにより、繰り返しのリクエストに対するコストとレイテンシーを削減します。データ面では、お客様のプロンプトと応答がモデルのトレーニングに使用されることはありません。

自分のアプリやHostinger以外で、使用することはできますか？

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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