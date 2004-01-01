Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
ミストラル
ムーンショット
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
再接続せずにモデルを切り替える
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Hostinger AI Routerでスタックができることを見る
Route every request to the best available mode
SDKはそのまま。URLを1つ変更。
hPanelでモデルの使用状況を追跡
One-click setup for AI apps
すべての主要モデル、1つのバランスを使用
個別のアカウントや請求書がなくても、ChatGPT、Claude、Geminiなどにアクセスできます。
コードに触れることなくモデルを切り替える
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
クレジットはリクエストごとに課金されるため、毎月の固定コストに縛られることはありません。
AIルーターを入手するStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.