Create without limits with a .studio domain

7,359/年2,039（初年度価格）
72％オフ！
初年度価格
.studio

.studioドメインを取得すべき理由

.studioドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

.studioドメインとは何ですか？

.studioドメインは、クリエイティブな専門家、代理店、スタジオなどでよく使用される汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。柔軟性が高く、地域にとらわれないため、ポートフォリオサイト、制作会社、デザインブランドなどに適しています。

.studioドメインは誰のためのものですか？

.studioドメインは、デザイン会社、アートスタジオ、写真家、ポートフォリオやサービスを紹介するクリエイティブ系フリーランサーに最適です。ビジュアル作品を際立たせ、プロフェッショナルなクリエイティブアイデンティティを強化するのに理想的です。

なぜ.studioドメインを選ぶのか？

.studioドメインは、クリエイティブまたは制作に特化したスペースであることを明確に示し、訪問者が一目でサービス内容を把握するのに役立ちます。また、ビジネスの発展に伴い、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティングなど、あらゆる媒体で一貫したブランディングをサポートします。

.studioのドメイン情報

TLD
.studio
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

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.studioドメインに関するよくある質問

A .studio domain usually signals a creative or professional studio, such as design, music, photography, or production. It was created for that kind of use, but today it’s used more broadly for brands and individuals in creative fields.
Yes. .studio is a valid top-level domain with its own official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and brand than on the extension itself.
Yes, if you want a web address that matches a creative business, portfolio, or project. Search engines treat .studio and .com equally for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .studio if you want a name that clearly fits a creative or production-focused brand, or if your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a general audience and broader recognition.
Anyone can register a .studio domain. There is no special residency, industry, or business requirement.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed letters, numbers, and hyphens, and some reserved or blocked names may not be available through the registry.
At Hostinger, a .studio domain costs 2,039円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 7,359円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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