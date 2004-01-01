Help people solve their problems with a .solutions domain
5,639円/年629円（初年度価格）初年度価格
89％オフ！
.solutionsドメインを取得すべき理由
.solutionsドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.solutionsドメインとは何ですか？
.solutionsは、サービス、回答、問題解決を提供する企業や専門家向けの汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。コンサルティング会社、テクノロジープロバイダー、サポート中心のサイトなどで広く利用されています。
.solutionsドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.solutionsドメインは、顧客の問題解決に重点を置くコンサルタント、代理店、ソフトウェアプロバイダー、テクノロジー系スタートアップ企業に適しています。サービス業、SaaSツール、サポートプラットフォームにおける問題解決能力の高さをアピールできます。
なぜ.solutionsドメインを選ぶのか？
.solutionsドメインは、あなたが問題解決や回答を提供するサービスであることを明確に示し、訪問者があなたの価値を素早く理解するのに役立ちます。また、ビジネスの発展に伴い、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティングなど、あらゆる媒体で一貫したブランディングを維持するのに役立ちます。
.solutionsのドメイン情報
TLD
.solutions
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
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現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.solutionsドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .solutions domain mean?
A .solutions domain is a generic extension often used by businesses, teams, and projects that offer answers or services. Today, people usually read it as a sign that the site is about solving a problem.
Is a .solutions domain trusted?
Yes. .solutions is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website owner and content than the extension.
Is a .solutions a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about products, services, or advice that solve a specific need. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .solutions domain or .com domain?
Choose .solutions if you want a name that clearly matches a problem-solving brand and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .solutions domain?
Anyone can register a .solutions domain. There is no special eligibility requirement for individuals, businesses, or organizations.
Are there restrictions on .solutions domains?
Like most domains, a .solutions name must be unique and follow standard naming rules. Reserved names may be unavailable, but there are no special use restrictions tied to the extension.
How much does a .solutions domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .solutions domain costs 629円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 5,639円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.