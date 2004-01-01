Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
5,699円/年4,069円（初年度価格）初年度価格
29％オフ！
.photoドメインを取得すべき理由
.photoドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
.photoのドメイン情報
TLD
.photo
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
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現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.photoドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 4,069円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 5,699円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.