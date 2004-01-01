Break the story first with a .news domain
5,949円/年1,719円（初年度価格）初年度価格
71％オフ！
.newsドメインを取得すべき理由
.newsドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.newsドメインとは何ですか？
.newsドメインは、ニュース、メディア、ジャーナリズム関連のウェブサイト向けに作成された汎用トップレベルドメインです。特定の利用資格制限はなく、タイムリーで情報重視のコンテンツに広く利用されています。
.newsドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.newsドメインは、出版社、メディア、ブロガー、そして最新情報を発信する組織に最適です。ニュースコンテンツを際立たせ、信頼性を高め、一般的なトピックからニッチなトピックまで、幅広い情報を読者に提供するのに役立ちます。
なぜ.newsドメインを選ぶのか？
.newsドメインは、あなたの活動の焦点を一目で明確に示し、訪問者が情報や最新情報を素早く把握できるようにします。また、コンテンツの提供が拡大するにつれて、ウェブサイト、メール、マーケティング全体で一貫したブランディングをサポートします。
.newsのドメイン情報
TLD
.news
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
.com
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日本の顧客はこれを期待している
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閲覧者を購入者に変える
.io
すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン
.icu
.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
.xyz
新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
.pro
あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう
.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.newsドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .news domain mean?
A .news domain is a web address extension for news-related sites, blogs, and publications. It usually signals that the site shares current events, updates, or reporting.
Is a .news domain trusted?
Yes. .news is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry, which helps keep it standard and recognized.
Is a .news a good domain?
Yes, if your site focuses on news, updates, or timely information. Search engines treat .news the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content quality matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .news domain or .com domain?
Choose .news if you want a clear match for a news site and the .com you want is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or a general-purpose brand.
Who can register a .news domain?
Anyone can register a .news domain. It is an open extension, so there are no eligibility checks based on location or industry.
Are there restrictions on .news domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must be available, use allowed characters, and cannot include reserved names set by the registry.
How much does a .news domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .news domain costs 1,719円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 5,949円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.