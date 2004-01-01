Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

5,169/年3,449（初年度価格）
33％オフ！
初年度価格
.gallery

.galleryドメインを取得すべき理由

.galleryドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

.galleryのドメイン情報

TLD
.gallery
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
DNSSEC

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる

.com

世界で最も人気のあるドメイン

3,129円499（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.jp

日本の顧客はこれを期待している

6,259円4,699（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.shop

閲覧者を購入者に変える

5,479円159（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.io

すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン

11,739円5,009（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.icu

.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。

2,509円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.xyz

新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。

3,129円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.pro

あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう

5,009円469（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.cloud

現代のビジネスが展開される場所

4,069円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.galleryドメインに関するよくある質問

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 3,449円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 5,169円/年.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

プライバシーへの配慮

このWebサイトでは、サイトが正常に動作するために必要なCookieや、ユーザーのインタラクションに関するデータを収集するCookie、マーケティング目的のCookieを使用しています。承認することで、Cookieポリシーに記載されている広告および分析目的のCookieの使用に同意したことになります。