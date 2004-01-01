Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
.galleryドメインを取得すべき理由
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
.galleryのドメイン情報
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
2. 短く簡潔に
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
4. オーディエンス層について考える
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
.com
世界で最も人気のあるドメイン
.jp
日本の顧客はこれを期待している
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閲覧者を購入者に変える
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すべてのスタートアップが欲しがるドメイン
.icu
.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
.xyz
新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
.pro
あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう
.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.galleryドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 3,449円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 5,169円/年.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.