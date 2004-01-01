.companyドメインでビジネスを立ち上げましょう
3,759円/年469円（初年度価格）初年度価格
88％オフ！
.companyドメインを取得すべき理由
.companyドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.companyドメインとは何ですか？
.companyは、あらゆる規模や業種の企業向けに設計された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。企業サイト、ポートフォリオ、プロフェッショナルなオンラインアイデンティティなどに広く利用されており、地域による制限はありません。
.companyドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.companyドメインは、明確でプロフェッショナルなアイデンティティを求める企業、代理店、B2Bプロバイダーに最適です。持株会社、子会社、そして統一されたオンラインプレゼンスを共有するグローバルチームにも適しています。
なぜ.companyドメインを選ぶのか？
.companyドメインは、組織の内容を明確に示し、一貫性のあるプロフェッショナルなイメージを構築するのに役立ちます。訪問者が組織を素早く認識するのに役立ち、ウェブサイト、メールアドレス、長期的なブランディングなど、あらゆる場面で効果を発揮します。
.companyのドメイン情報
TLD
.company
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
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現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.companyドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .company domain mean?
A .company domain is a generic top-level domain used to identify a business or organization. People usually read it as a company website, but it can fit any commercial brand or project.
Is a .company domain trusted?
Yes. .company is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension.
Is a .company a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly signals a business or brand. Search engines treat .company and .com equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .company domain or .com domain?
Choose .company if you want a brandable name that fits a business site and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .company domain?
Anyone can register a .company domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations in most cases.
Are there restrictions on .company domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be between 1 and 63 characters, and some reserved or trademarked names may not be available.
How much does a .company domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .company domain costs 469円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 3,759円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.