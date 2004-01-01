.companyドメインでビジネスを立ち上げましょう

3,759/年469（初年度価格）
88％オフ！
初年度価格
.company

.companyドメインを取得すべき理由

.companyドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！

.companyドメインとは何ですか？

.companyは、あらゆる規模や業種の企業向けに設計された汎用トップレベルドメイン（TLD）です。企業サイト、ポートフォリオ、プロフェッショナルなオンラインアイデンティティなどに広く利用されており、地域による制限はありません。

.companyドメインは誰のためのものですか？

.companyドメインは、明確でプロフェッショナルなアイデンティティを求める企業、代理店、B2Bプロバイダーに最適です。持株会社、子会社、そして統一されたオンラインプレゼンスを共有するグローバルチームにも適しています。

なぜ.companyドメインを選ぶのか？

.companyドメインは、組織の内容を明確に示し、一貫性のあるプロフェッショナルなイメージを構築するのに役立ちます。訪問者が組織を素早く認識するのに役立ち、ウェブサイト、メールアドレス、長期的なブランディングなど、あらゆる場面で効果を発揮します。

.companyのドメイン情報

TLD
.company
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
1年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円

Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？

専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント

最適なドメイン名を取得する方法

1. 自社のブランド名を含める

ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
人気のドメインを逃さないためにも、できるだけ早く確保しましょう。今すぐ検索してみる

他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる

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.icu

.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。

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.xyz

新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。

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.pro

あなたが最も得意なことを世界に見せつけましょう

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.cloud

現代のビジネスが展開される場所

4,069円319（初年度価格）空き状況をチェック

.companyドメインに関するよくある質問

A .company domain is a generic top-level domain used to identify a business or organization. People usually read it as a company website, but it can fit any commercial brand or project.
Yes. .company is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site’s content and security than on the extension.
Yes, if you want a name that clearly signals a business or brand. Search engines treat .company and .com equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Choose .company if you want a brandable name that fits a business site and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .company domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations in most cases.
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must be between 1 and 63 characters, and some reserved or trademarked names may not be available.
At Hostinger, a .company domain costs 469円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 3,759円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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