.artドメインを通してあなたの創造性を表現しましょう
4,069円/年319円（初年度価格）初年度価格
92％オフ！
.artドメインを取得すべき理由
.artドメインの選び方のコツを伝授！
.artドメインとは何ですか？
.artは、アーティスト、ギャラリー、美術館、クリエイティブブランドなどを対象とした汎用的なトップレベルドメインです。世界中の誰でも利用でき、ポートフォリオ、展覧会、その他アート関連のプロジェクトに広く利用されています。
.artドメインは誰のためのものですか？
.artドメインは、オンラインで作品を紹介するための明確で印象的な空間を求めるアーティスト、ギャラリー、美術館、クリエイティブスタジオに最適です。ポートフォリオ、展覧会、デジタルアートプロジェクト、文化団体などにも適しています。
なぜ.artドメインを選ぶのか？
.artドメインは、創造性とビジュアル作品への明確な注力を示し、訪問者がウェブサイトの内容を瞬時に理解するのに役立ちます。また、ポートフォリオやビジネスの発展に伴い、サイト、メール、マーケティングなど、あらゆる場面で一貫したブランディングをサポートします。
.artのドメイン情報
TLD
.art
TLDタイプ
gTLD
最低登録期間
1年
最大登録期間
3 年
Whois情報公開代行サービス
無料
レジストラロック
IDNドメイン
DNSSEC
ICANN料金
29円
Hostingerでドメインを登録するメリットとは？
専門知識は不要
年中無休の専門家サポート
無料Whois情報公開代行サービス
近日公開ページまたはリンクまとめページが無料で含まれます
魅力的な価格設定
ヒント
最適なドメイン名を取得する方法
1. 自社のブランド名を含める
ブランド名や関連キーワードを使用することで、ブランド認知度や検索結果での視認性が大幅に向上できます。
2. 短く簡潔に
ドメインの単語数は3つ以内に収めましょう。読みやすくて覚えやすくなります。
3. 短ければ短いほどいい
ハイフン、数字、俗語など、覚えづらい単語は避けましょう。
4. オーディエンス層について考える
地域限定かグローバル展開かを問わず、ターゲットとするユーザー層に合ったドメイン拡張子を選びましょう。
5. 早い者勝ち
他のドメイン拡張子も調べてみる
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.icuでビジネスを行っていることをクライアントに示しましょう。
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新鮮。モダン。限りなく柔軟。
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.cloud
現代のビジネスが展開される場所
.artドメインに関するよくある質問
What does a .art domain mean?
A .art domain shows that a site is about art, artists, galleries, exhibitions, or creative work. It was created for the art community, and today it is commonly used for portfolios, museums, and projects.
Is a .art domain trusted?
Yes. .art is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Is a .art a good domain?
Yes, if your site is focused on art or a creative audience. Search engines treat .art and .com equally for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .art domain or .com domain?
Choose .art if you want a clear fit for an art brand or if the .com name you want is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general business.
Who can register a .art domain?
Anyone can register a .art domain. It is open to individuals, studios, galleries, nonprofits, and businesses without a special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .art domains?
Yes, like all domains, a .art name must follow standard DNS rules. It cannot contain spaces, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .art domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .art domain costs 319円 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 4,069円/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.