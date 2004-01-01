Deploy Wekan in one click installation.
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management with cards, custom fields, due dates, and team collaboration.
Wekan向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Wekanの活用例
Wekan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board for managing projects visually with boards, lists, and cards. It supports custom fields, labels, checklists, due dates, file attachments, member assignments, and swimlanes for organizing work across teams and projects in a flexible visual format.
Self-hosting Wekan on a VPS keeps all project data private with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in. A REST API enables automation and integration with external tools, email notifications keep team members informed of card activity, and MongoDB-backed storage ensures reliable data persistence.
Wekanの主な機能
Flexible Kanban boards
Organize work across unlimited boards with customizable lists, swimlanes, and card templates for any project structure.
Custom fields
Add custom fields to cards including text, numbers, dates, and dropdowns to capture project-specific metadata.
Team collaboration
Assign cards to team members, add watchers, and use comments to coordinate work directly on the board.
REST API
Automate board management and integrate Wekan with external tools using the REST API for cards, lists, and boards.
Email notifications
Receive email alerts when cards are created, updated, or assigned to keep team members informed without checking the board.
HostingerでWekanを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。