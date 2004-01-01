Deploy Speedtest Tracker in one click installation.
Self-hosted internet speed monitoring that runs automated tests on a schedule and stores historical performance data with charts.
Speedtest Tracker向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Speedtest Trackerの活用例
Speedtest Tracker automatically runs scheduled internet speed tests via Ookla and records download speeds, upload speeds, latency, and packet loss in a local SQLite database. Results are displayed in an intuitive web dashboard with historical charts and trend visualization, giving you a clear, continuous record of your connection quality over time.
Self-hosting means your performance data stays on your own infrastructure. You control the test schedule, retention policy, and alert thresholds — with no data shared with third-party analytics platforms.
Speedtest Trackerの主な機能
Automated scheduling
Runs speed tests on a configurable schedule so you build a continuous performance record without any manual intervention.
Historical charts
Visualizes download speed, upload speed, latency, and packet loss over time so you can spot trends and identify recurring issues.
Performance alerts
Notifies you when speeds drop below thresholds you define, enabling proactive troubleshooting before issues impact users.
Lightweight SQLite backend
Stores all test results locally in SQLite with no external database required, keeping the deployment simple and self-contained.
ISP accountability
Maintains a timestamped record of actual connection performance that can be used to validate SLA compliance with your internet provider.
HostingerでSpeedtest Trackerを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。