Deploy SonarQube in one click installation.
Industry-standard platform for continuous code quality inspection, security analysis, and automated quality gates across 30+ languages.
SonarQube向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
SonarQubeの活用例
SonarQube is the leading open-source platform for continuous code quality and security analysis, used by over 400,000 organizations to systematically deliver clean, maintainable code. It performs deep static analysis across 30+ programming languages — detecting bugs, security vulnerabilities, code smells, and duplications — and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines to enforce quality gates at every pull request.
Self-hosting SonarQube on your VPS ensures your source code and analysis results never leave your infrastructure, meeting compliance requirements for organizations handling sensitive or proprietary code. The PostgreSQL-backed deployment maintains a full history of quality metrics, enabling teams to track technical debt trends, coverage changes, and security posture over time.
SonarQubeの主な機能
30+ Language Support
Analyzes Java, Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, Go, and more than 25 additional languages from a single unified platform.
Quality Gates
Block merges and deployments automatically when code introduces new bugs, security issues, or fails to meet defined coverage thresholds.
Security Vulnerability Detection
Identifies OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, injection flaws, and security hotspots with prioritized remediation guidance for your team.
CI/CD Pipeline Integration
Connects natively with GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket to analyze every pull request automatically.
Technical Debt Tracking
Estimates remediation effort for all issues and tracks technical debt trends over time to help teams plan maintenance work effectively.
HostingerでSonarQubeを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。