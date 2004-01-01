Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.
Modern open-source time tracking for freelancers and agencies with billing rates, client management, and multi-organization support.
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Solidtimeの活用例
Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing — all without a per-seat subscription.
Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.
Solidtimeの主な機能
Configurable billing rates
Set hourly rates per organization, project, or individual member so billable time is calculated correctly for every client engagement.
Multi-organization support
Manage multiple organizations and client workspaces from a single Solidtime account without separate logins or instances.
PDF report export
Generate detailed time reports as PDFs for client invoicing, directly from the web interface using the bundled Gotenberg service.
Import from Toggl & Clockify
Migrate existing time entries from Toggl, Clockify, or CSV files so billing history is preserved when switching to self-hosted.
REST API access
Full API enables integration with invoicing tools, project management software, and custom automation workflows.
HostingerでSolidtimeを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
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