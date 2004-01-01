Deploy Soketi in one click installation.
Self-hosted, Pusher-compatible WebSocket server for real-time apps with no per-message fees and full protocol compatibility.
Soketi向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Soketiの活用例
Soketi is a high-performance, open-source WebSocket server that implements the Pusher protocol, making it a fully compatible drop-in replacement for Pusher Channels. Any application already using the Pusher SDK — whether built with Laravel, Next.js, Vue, React, or plain JavaScript — can switch to a self-hosted Soketi instance by changing only a few environment variables, with no code rewrites required.
Self-hosting Soketi on your VPS eliminates per-connection and per-message fees that scale sharply with user growth. Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery, Soketi handles thousands of concurrent WebSocket connections at a fixed monthly cost while keeping your real-time data entirely within your own infrastructure.
Soketiの主な機能
Pusher Protocol Compatible
Works with all existing Pusher client SDKs and server libraries — switch from Pusher to Soketi by changing environment variables, not code.
Public and Private Channels
Supports public, private, and presence channels out of the box, covering live notifications, collaborative features, and online presence indicators.
High-Performance Core
Built on uWebSockets.js for high-throughput, low-latency message delivery that scales to thousands of concurrent connections efficiently.
HTTP Event API
Trigger events from server-side code via the Pusher-compatible HTTP API, integrating real-time broadcasting into any backend service.
Metrics and Monitoring
Built-in Prometheus-compatible metrics endpoint on port 9601 for monitoring connection counts, message throughput, and server health.
HostingerでSoketiを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。