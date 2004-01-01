Deploy Skyvern in one click installation.
AI-powered browser automation using LLMs and computer vision instead of fragile CSS selectors.
Skyvern向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Skyvernの活用例
Skyvern is an open-source AI browser automation platform that uses Large Language Models and computer vision to interact with websites the way humans do — reading and understanding page content rather than relying on brittle CSS selectors or XPath. This makes it resilient to layout changes and dynamic content that break traditional automation scripts.
Self-hosting Skyvern on your VPS keeps your automation workflows, scraped data, and API credentials entirely within your infrastructure. With Python and TypeScript SDKs, a RESTful API, and state-of-the-art benchmark performance, Skyvern is the foundation for reliable, intelligent web automation at scale.
Skyvernの主な機能
LLM-Powered Automation
Uses Large Language Models to understand page content naturally, eliminating the need to write or maintain site-specific selectors.
Computer Vision Integration
Reads and interprets visual page elements the way humans do, handling CAPTCHAs, dynamic content, and non-standard UI patterns.
Layout Change Resilience
Automation tasks continue working when websites update their design or restructure their HTML, without requiring script rewrites.
Multi-Step Workflow Support
Chain form filling, authentication, navigation, and data extraction into reliable multi-step workflows with built-in error handling.
SDK and API Access
Python and TypeScript SDKs plus a RESTful API let you integrate Skyvern automation into existing applications and pipelines.
HostingerでSkyvernを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
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