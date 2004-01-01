Skyvern is an open-source AI browser automation platform that uses Large Language Models and computer vision to interact with websites the way humans do — reading and understanding page content rather than relying on brittle CSS selectors or XPath. This makes it resilient to layout changes and dynamic content that break traditional automation scripts.

Self-hosting Skyvern on your VPS keeps your automation workflows, scraped data, and API credentials entirely within your infrastructure. With Python and TypeScript SDKs, a RESTful API, and state-of-the-art benchmark performance, Skyvern is the foundation for reliable, intelligent web automation at scale.