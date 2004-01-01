Deploy Agent Zero in one click installation.
Open-source AI agent framework that executes code, browses the web, and creates tools autonomously using your chosen LLM.
Agent Zero向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Agent Zeroの活用例
Agent Zero is an open-source, general-purpose AI agent framework that goes beyond chat interfaces to give an LLM access to a full computer environment. Agents can execute terminal commands, write and run code, browse the web, manage files, and dynamically create new tools to accomplish tasks—all without predefined workflows or fixed capabilities.
The framework supports multiple LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and local models via Ollama, so you choose the model that fits your budget and requirements. Multi-agent cooperation allows complex tasks to be delegated to specialized subordinate agents, while a FAISS-powered persistent memory system lets agents learn from past interactions. This deployment includes a built-in SearXNG search engine, SSH server for code execution, and persistent storage for agent data.
Agent Zeroの主な機能
Full computer environment
Agents execute terminal commands, write files, install packages, and run code directly in a secure container—enabling tasks that go far beyond what chat-only AI tools can accomplish.
Multi-agent cooperation
Complex tasks are broken into subtasks and delegated to specialized subordinate agents, allowing parallel workstreams and more reliable completion of long, multi-step jobs.
Persistent memory
FAISS vector storage lets agents remember and retrieve context from past conversations and tasks, so knowledge accumulates over time rather than starting fresh each session.
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models, giving you full control over cost, latency, and data privacy for each use case.
Built-in web search
An integrated SearXNG meta-search engine gives agents web research capabilities without depending on external paid search APIs or leaking queries to commercial providers.
HostingerでAgent Zeroを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。