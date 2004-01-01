Deploy SiYuan in one click installation.
Privacy-first personal knowledge management system with block-level editing, two-way linking, and spaced repetition.
SiYuan向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
SiYuanの活用例
SiYuan is a privacy-first, self-hosted personal knowledge management system with over 41,000 GitHub stars. It combines a block-level WYSIWYG Markdown editor with two-way linking, SQL query embedding, and a flashcard spaced repetition system — making it a compelling alternative to Notion, Obsidian, and Roam Research for users who demand full data ownership.
Self-hosting SiYuan on your VPS means your notes, documents, and knowledge graphs never leave your own server. With AI writing assistance via OpenAI, PDF annotation, web clipping, and a community plugin marketplace, SiYuan delivers a modern, feature-rich experience with zero cloud dependency.
SiYuanの主な機能
Block-Level Editing
Every paragraph, heading, and list item is a referenceable block, enabling fine-grained linking and precise knowledge graph construction.
Two-Way Linking
Bidirectional references and backlinks connect ideas across documents, helping you surface relationships as your knowledge base grows.
Spaced Repetition
Built-in flashcard system applies spaced repetition algorithms to any block, turning your notes into an active learning tool.
SQL Query Embedding
Embed live SQL queries inside documents to dynamically aggregate and display data from across your entire knowledge base.
Plugin Marketplace
Community-built plugins and themes extend SiYuan with additional workflows, integrations, and visual customizations without modifying core files.
HostingerでSiYuanを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。