Sim Studioが最大70％オフ

Deploy Sim Studio in one click installation.

Open-source visual platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows without extensive coding.

アプリケーションを即座にローンチ可能
週に1度の自動バックアップ
AI管理型VPS
2,039/月
プランを選択
30日間の返金保証付き
Deploy Sim Studio in one click installation.

Sim Studio向けVPSプランの料金表

70％オフ
KVM 4
6,729
2,039/月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で4,539円/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
11,579
4,069/月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で7,829円/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB
70％オフ
KVM 4
6,729
2,039/月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で4,539円/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
4 vCPUコア
RAM容量：16GB
NVMeディスク容量：200GB
データ転送量：16TB
65％オフ
KVM 8
11,579
4,069/月
プランを選択
更新料は2年で7,829円/月です。いつでもキャンセル可能。
8 vCPUコア
RAM容量：32GB
NVMeディスク容量：400GB
データ転送量：32TB

どのプランでも充実の機能を完備

Dockerマネージャー
コンテナログへのクイックアクセス
ワンクリックアップデート
AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
世界中のデータセンター
ドメインが1年間無料
Dockerマネージャー
コンテナログへのクイックアクセス
ワンクリックアップデート
AMD EPYCプロセッサ
NVMe SSDストレージ
1Gbpsのネットワーク速度
パブリックAPI
世界中のデータセンター
ドメインが1年間無料

すべてのプランが前払いで決済されます。月額料金は合計金額を購入するプランの月数で割った金額となります。

Sim Studioの活用例

Sim Studio is an open-source platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows through an intuitive canvas-based interface. It eliminates the need for deep ML expertise by letting you connect agents, tools, and data blocks visually — going from idea to production AI automation in minutes rather than weeks.

Self-hosting Sim Studio on your VPS keeps your proprietary data and AI configurations off third-party servers. The platform integrates with OpenAI, Claude, Groq, and local Ollama models, and includes a built-in pgvector database for knowledge base creation — giving your team a complete AI workflow engine under your full control.

早速始める
{name}の活用例

Sim Studioの主な機能

Visual Workflow Builder

Drag-and-drop canvas lets you connect agents, tools, and blocks to design complex AI automations without writing code.

Multi-Model Support

Connect to OpenAI, Claude, Groq, or local Ollama models from a single interface, switching providers without reworking your workflows.

Vector Knowledge Bases

Upload documents and generate embeddings stored in pgvector, giving your agents accurate context-aware retrieval for specialized tasks.

Real-Time Execution

WebSocket-based updates deliver live workflow execution feedback, so you can monitor and debug agent runs as they happen.

Built-In Copilot

Natural language Copilot generates nodes and fixes errors automatically, accelerating workflow creation for non-technical team members.

HostingerでSim Studioを実行するメリットとは？

ワンクリックで公開

事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。

ワンクリックで公開

信頼できるセキュリティ対策

内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。

信頼できるセキュリティ対策

組み込み型Dockerマネージャー

複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。

組み込み型Dockerマネージャー

ワンクリックで公開

事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。

ワンクリックで公開

信頼できるセキュリティ対策

内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。

信頼できるセキュリティ対策

組み込み型Dockerマネージャー

複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。

組み込み型Dockerマネージャー

お客様におすすめのサーバーロケーションはこちら

確認中...

世界に向けて発信する

ターゲットオーディエンスに最も近いサーバーロケーションを選択して、読み込み速度を向上させましょう。当社のデーターセンターは北米・ヨーロッパ・アジア・南米といった世界各地に設置されています。
早速始める
世界に向けて発信する

お客様の声

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀

Noel
Noel

やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。

Omkar
Omkar

セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。

Sylvain
Sylvain

Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。

Martin K
Martin K

この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。

30日間返金保証

30日間返金保証付きなので、安心してお試しいただけます。詳細は、返金ポリシーをご覧ください。

早速始める

対応アプリが種類豊富

9router

9router

40以上のLLMプロバイダーに対応したAI APIプロキシ

デプロイ
Agent Zero

Agent Zero

マルチエージェント連携機能と永続メモリを備えたAIエージェントフレームワーク（オープンソース）

デプロイ
Dify

Dify

RAG、エージェント、ワークフローを活用したLLMアプリケーション構築向けプラットフォーム（オープンソース）

デプロイ
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