Deploy Sim Studio in one click installation.
Open-source visual platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows without extensive coding.
Sim Studio向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Sim Studioの活用例
Sim Studio is an open-source platform for building and deploying AI agent workflows through an intuitive canvas-based interface. It eliminates the need for deep ML expertise by letting you connect agents, tools, and data blocks visually — going from idea to production AI automation in minutes rather than weeks.
Self-hosting Sim Studio on your VPS keeps your proprietary data and AI configurations off third-party servers. The platform integrates with OpenAI, Claude, Groq, and local Ollama models, and includes a built-in pgvector database for knowledge base creation — giving your team a complete AI workflow engine under your full control.
Sim Studioの主な機能
Visual Workflow Builder
Drag-and-drop canvas lets you connect agents, tools, and blocks to design complex AI automations without writing code.
Multi-Model Support
Connect to OpenAI, Claude, Groq, or local Ollama models from a single interface, switching providers without reworking your workflows.
Vector Knowledge Bases
Upload documents and generate embeddings stored in pgvector, giving your agents accurate context-aware retrieval for specialized tasks.
Real-Time Execution
WebSocket-based updates deliver live workflow execution feedback, so you can monitor and debug agent runs as they happen.
Built-In Copilot
Natural language Copilot generates nodes and fixes errors automatically, accelerating workflow creation for non-technical team members.
HostingerでSim Studioを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
HostingerのVPSホスティングには大変満足しています！稼働率は常にトップレベルで、サイトはスムーズに稼働しています。困った時はいつでもテクニカルサポートチームが、スピーディーで親切に役立つ情報を提供してくれます。
Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
セルフホストしているn8nインスタンスにアクセスできなくなり、Hostingerのサポートに連絡しましたが、その対応には感心しました。KodeeとサポートチームのMohammadさんが、とても丁寧かつ的確にサポートしてくれました。
Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。