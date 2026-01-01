Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/god.22,99/1. godina
Uštedite 28%
Za prvu godinu
.photo

O domeni .photo

Kratki pregled koji će vam pomoći u odabiru i registraciji .photo domene

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Podaci o domeni za .photo

Najviša razina
.photo
Vrsta TLD-a
gTLD
Minimalno razdoblje registracije
1 godina
Maksimalno razdoblje registracije
3 godina
Zaštita privatnosti domene
Besplatno
RegistrarLock
IDN domene
DNSSEC
ICANN-ova naknada
0,17 €

Zašto registrirati domenu u Hostingeru?

Nije potrebno tehničko znanje
Stalno dostupna stručna podrška
Besplatna zaštita privatnosti domene
Besplatne stranice "uskoro dostupno" ili "poveznice u biografiji"
Konkurentne cijene
Savjeti

Kako dobiti najbolje ime domene

1. Uključite ime svog brenda

Upotrijebite ime svog brenda ili ključne riječi kako biste povećali prepoznatljivost i vidljivost u rezultatima pretraživanja.
Imena domena kraća od tri riječi lakše se čitaju i pamte.
Izbjegavajte crtice, brojeve, sleng i teško izgovorljive riječi.
Odaberite ekstenziju koja odgovara vašoj publici, bilo da je lokalna ili globalna.
Izvrsne domene se brzo prodaju — pretražite i osigurajte svoju već danas.Započnite pretragu

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.photo domena - FAQ

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/godišnje. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Stalo nam je do vaše privatnosti

Ova web stranica koristi kolačiće potrebne za pravilan rad stranice i dobivanje podataka o tome kako s njome komunicirate, kao i u marketinške svrhe. Prihvaćanjem pristajete na korištenje kolačića za ciljano oglašavanje, personalizaciju i analitiku kako je opisano u našoj Izjavi o kolačićima.