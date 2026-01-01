Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
NAJPOPULARNIJE
79 % popusta
Business
Više alata i snage za rast
18,99 
3,99  /mj

+2 mj. besplatno

Odaberite plan
Dobijte 48 mjeseci za 191,52 € (redovna cijena je 911,52 €). Obnavlja se po cijeni: 16,99 €/mj.
5 upravljanih Node.js web aplikacija
Do 50 web stranica
5 krediti za vibe kodiranje
Broj CPU jezgri: 2
3 GB RAM-a
50 GB najbrže NVMe memorije na svijetu
Poštanskih sandučića po web stranici: 5 - besplatno 1 godinu

Prednosti plana Business:

Izradite s Node.js-om, PHP/HTML-om, WordPressom, alatom za izradu web stranica i Horizonsom
Besplatna domena za 1 godinu
Upravljani SSL certifikati
BESPLATNO
Globalna interna CDN mreža
BESPLATNO
Integracija s GitHubom s automatskim implementacijama
Implementacije temeljene na IDE-u
NOVO
Dnevno i sigurnosno kopiranje na zahtjev
Vatrozid web aplikacije
Upravljanje prometom pomoću AI botova
Neograničena propusnost
Upravljana MySQL baza podataka
69 % popusta
Cloud Startup
20 puta više snage za vaše web stranice uz Cloud hosting
25,99 
7,99  /mj

+2 mj. besplatno

Odaberite plan
Dobijte 48 mjeseci za 383,52 € (redovna cijena je 1.247,52 €). Obnavlja se po cijeni: 23,99 €/mj.
10 upravljanih Node.js web aplikacija
NOVO
Do 100 web stranica
5 krediti za vibe kodiranje
Broj CPU jezgri: 4
4 GB RAM-a
100 GB najbrže NVMe memorije na svijetu
Poštanskih sandučića po web stranici: 10 - besplatno 1 godinu

Sve iz plana Business, plus:

Iskoristite prioritetnu stručnu podršku – u bilo koje doba
Ostvarite dodatnu kontrolu i stabilnost uz namjensku IP adresu
Velika količina prometa nije problem s pojačanom snagom tijekom tjedna/mjeseca
Veće performanse baze podataka i ograničenja povezivanja
NAJPOPULARNIJE
79 % popusta
Business
Više alata i snage za rast
18,99 
3,99  /mj

+2 mj. besplatno

Odaberite plan
Dobijte 48 mjeseci za 191,52 € (redovna cijena je 911,52 €). Obnavlja se po cijeni: 16,99 €/mj.
5 upravljanih Node.js web aplikacija
Do 50 web stranica
5 krediti za vibe kodiranje
Broj CPU jezgri: 2
3 GB RAM-a
50 GB najbrže NVMe memorije na svijetu
Poštanskih sandučića po web stranici: 5 - besplatno 1 godinu

Prednosti plana Business:

Izradite s Node.js-om, PHP/HTML-om, WordPressom, alatom za izradu web stranica i Horizonsom
Besplatna domena za 1 godinu
Upravljani SSL certifikati
BESPLATNO
Globalna interna CDN mreža
BESPLATNO
Integracija s GitHubom s automatskim implementacijama
Implementacije temeljene na IDE-u
NOVO
Dnevno i sigurnosno kopiranje na zahtjev
Vatrozid web aplikacije
Upravljanje prometom pomoću AI botova
Neograničena propusnost
Upravljana MySQL baza podataka
69 % popusta
Cloud Startup
20 puta više snage za vaše web stranice uz Cloud hosting
25,99 
7,99  /mj

+2 mj. besplatno

Odaberite plan
Dobijte 48 mjeseci za 383,52 € (redovna cijena je 1.247,52 €). Obnavlja se po cijeni: 23,99 €/mj.
10 upravljanih Node.js web aplikacija
NOVO
Do 100 web stranica
5 krediti za vibe kodiranje
Broj CPU jezgri: 4
4 GB RAM-a
100 GB najbrže NVMe memorije na svijetu
Poštanskih sandučića po web stranici: 10 - besplatno 1 godinu

Sve iz plana Business, plus:

Iskoristite prioritetnu stručnu podršku – u bilo koje doba
Ostvarite dodatnu kontrolu i stabilnost uz namjensku IP adresu
Velika količina prometa nije problem s pojačanom snagom tijekom tjedna/mjeseca
Veće performanse baze podataka i ograničenja povezivanja

Prikazana cijena je mjesečna cijena bez primjenjivih poreza. Ukupna cijena plana koja se plaća unaprijed pri naplati uključuje mjesečnu stopu pomnoženu s brojem mjeseci u vašem planu, zajedno sa svim primjenjivim porezima.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

Stalo nam je do vaše privatnosti

Ova web stranica koristi kolačiće potrebne za pravilan rad stranice i dobivanje podataka o tome kako s njome komunicirate, kao i u marketinške svrhe. Prihvaćanjem pristajete na korištenje kolačića za ciljano oglašavanje, personalizaciju i analitiku kako je opisano u našoj Izjavi o kolačićima.