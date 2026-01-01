Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
Duboko pretraživanje
xAI
Mistral
Mjesečev udarac
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Promjena modela bez ponovnog povezivanja
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Pogledajte što vaš stack može učiniti s Hostinger AI Routerom
Route every request to the best available mode
Zadržite svoj SDK. Promijenite jedan URL.
Praćenje korištenja modela u hPanelu
One-click setup for AI apps
Koristite svaki glavni model, jedan balans
Pristupite ChatGPT-u, Claudeu, Geminiju i još mnogo čemu bez zasebnih računa ili računa.
Promijenite modele bez dodirivanja koda
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Krediti se obračunavaju po zahtjevu, tako da nikada niste vezani fiksnim mjesečnim troškom.
Nabavite AI usmjerivačStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.