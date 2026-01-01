Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
KreniteSee AI models
Vjeruju mu graditelji diljem svijeta.
10K+
Users worldwide
Radi s OpenAI-jem, Anthropic-om, LangChainom i drugima.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modeli umjetne inteligencije
Preskočite upravljanje više API ključeva. Koristite jedan za svaki model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modela, uključujući Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

Duboko pretraživanje

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modela, uključujući Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Mjesečev udarac

2 modela, uključujući Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Promjena modela bez ponovnog povezivanja

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Pogledajte što vaš stack može učiniti s Hostinger AI Routerom

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Zadržite svoj SDK. Promijenite jedan URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Zadržite svoj SDK. Promijenite jedan URL.

Praćenje korištenja modela u hPanelu

Pogledajte potrošnju po modelu, upravljajte svojim zajedničkim kreditnim stanjem i nadopunite s jednog mjesta. Nisu potrebne zasebne nadzorne ploče pružatelja usluga.
Praćenje korištenja modela u hPanelu

One-click setup for AI apps

Instalirajte OpenClaw ili Hermes Agent jednim klikom i automatski se povežite s Hostinger AI Routerom. Nema API ključeva za lijepljenje, nema konfiguracijskih datoteka za uređivanje. Odaberite model koji vaš agent koristi iz hPanela.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Koristite svaki glavni model, jedan balans

    Pristupite ChatGPT-u, Claudeu, Geminiju i još mnogo čemu bez zasebnih računa ili računa.

  • Promijenite modele bez dodirivanja koda

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Krediti se obračunavaju po zahtjevu, tako da nikada niste vezani fiksnim mjesečnim troškom.

Nabavite AI usmjerivač

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router je sigurna krajnja točka i nadzorna ploča za svaki AI model. Umjesto otvaranja računa kod svakog pružatelja usluga, dobivate API ključ koji doseže različite vodeće modele - sve se upravlja ovdje u hPanelu.

Which AI models can I use?

Svi glavni: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral i drugi, plus modeli otvorenog koda za tekst, sliku, zvuk i ugradnje. Možete mijenjati ili uspoređivati ​​modele promjenom jednog parametra i bez vezanosti za dobavljača, a novi modeli postaju dostupni u trenutku isporuke.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Možete izraditi vlastite zaštitne ograde - ulazne i izlazne filtere, ograničenja potrošnje po ključu i ograničenja brzine. Predmemoriranje smanjuje troškove i latenciju pri ponovljenim zahtjevima. Na strani podataka, vaši upiti i odgovori ne koriste se za treniranje modela.

Mogu li ga koristiti u vlastitim aplikacijama i izvan Hostingera?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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