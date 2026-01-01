Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/god.19,99/1. godina
Uštedite 31%
Za prvu godinu
.gallery

O domeni .gallery

Kratki pregled koji će vam pomoći u odabiru i registraciji .gallery domene

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Podaci o domeni za .gallery

Najviša razina
.gallery
Vrsta TLD-a
gTLD
Minimalno razdoblje registracije
1 godina
Maksimalno razdoblje registracije
1 godina
Zaštita privatnosti domene
Besplatno
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Zašto registrirati domenu u Hostingeru?

Nije potrebno tehničko znanje
Stalno dostupna stručna podrška
Besplatna zaštita privatnosti domene
Besplatne stranice "uskoro dostupno" ili "poveznice u biografiji"
Konkurentne cijene
Savjeti

Kako dobiti najbolje ime domene

1. Uključite ime svog brenda

Upotrijebite ime svog brenda ili ključne riječi kako biste povećali prepoznatljivost i vidljivost u rezultatima pretraživanja.
Imena domena kraća od tri riječi lakše se čitaju i pamte.
Izbjegavajte crtice, brojeve, sleng i teško izgovorljive riječi.
Odaberite ekstenziju koja odgovara vašoj publici, bilo da je lokalna ili globalna.
Izvrsne domene se brzo prodaju — pretražite i osigurajte svoju već danas.Započnite pretragu

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.gallery domena - FAQ

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/godišnje.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Stalo nam je do vaše privatnosti

Ova web stranica koristi kolačiće potrebne za pravilan rad stranice i dobivanje podataka o tome kako s njome komunicirate, kao i u marketinške svrhe. Prihvaćanjem pristajete na korištenje kolačića za ciljano oglašavanje, personalizaciju i analitiku kako je opisano u našoj Izjavi o kolačićima.