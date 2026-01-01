Deploy Apache DolphinScheduler in one click installation.
Visual, low-code data workflow orchestration platform with drag-and-drop DAG authoring and distributed task execution.
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Que créer avec Apache DolphinScheduler ?
Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, easy-to-extend visual workflow orchestration platform purpose-built for big data and modern data pipelines. Unlike code-first orchestrators, it lets data teams design DAGs visually through a drag-and-drop browser interface — no Python required — while still supporting Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, and dozens of other task plugins out of the box.
Originally created by Analysys and donated to the Apache Software Foundation, DolphinScheduler is a top-level Apache project trusted by enterprises across finance, retail, and telecommunications. Self-hosting it on a VPS keeps workflow metadata, task definitions, and data source credentials entirely under your control with no per-task billing or vendor lock-in.
Fonctionnalités clés de Apache DolphinScheduler
Visual DAG designer
Drag-and-drop browser interface for building, editing, and versioning workflows without writing orchestration code.
Rich task plugins
Built-in support for Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, HTTP, Kubernetes, and dozens more task types.
Distributed architecture
Decoupled master, worker, alert, and API services coordinated via ZooKeeper for horizontal scaling and high availability.
Multi-tenant security
Role-based access control with project isolation, resource permissions, and Linux tenant mapping for safe shared usage.
Workflow versioning
Every workflow change is tracked with version history, parameter snapshots, and one-click rollback to a previous revision.
Pourquoi exécuter Apache DolphinScheduler avec Hostinger ?
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Hébergement VPS Docker fiable
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