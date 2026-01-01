Jusqu'à 69 % de réduction sur Apache DolphinScheduler

Deploy Apache DolphinScheduler in one click installation.

Visual, low-code data workflow orchestration platform with drag-and-drop DAG authoring and distributed task execution.

Lancement instantané de votre application
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par IA
7,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours
Deploy Apache DolphinScheduler in one click installation.

Choisissez un pack VPS pour Apache DolphinScheduler

Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
21,49 
7,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 14,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
69 % de réduction
KVM 4
35,99 
10,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 27,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
66 % de réduction
KVM 8
64,99 
21,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 49,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
21,49 
7,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 14,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
69 % de réduction
KVM 4
35,99 
10,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 27,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
66 % de réduction
KVM 8
64,99 
21,99  /mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de 49,99 €/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque pack comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage SSD NVMe
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gb/s
API publique
Data centers situés dans le monde entier
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage SSD NVMe
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gb/s
API publique
Data centers situés dans le monde entier
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les packs sont payés d'avance. Le tarif mensuel correspond au prix total du pack divisé par le nombre de mois inclus.

Que créer avec Apache DolphinScheduler ?

Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, easy-to-extend visual workflow orchestration platform purpose-built for big data and modern data pipelines. Unlike code-first orchestrators, it lets data teams design DAGs visually through a drag-and-drop browser interface — no Python required — while still supporting Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, and dozens of other task plugins out of the box.

Originally created by Analysys and donated to the Apache Software Foundation, DolphinScheduler is a top-level Apache project trusted by enterprises across finance, retail, and telecommunications. Self-hosting it on a VPS keeps workflow metadata, task definitions, and data source credentials entirely under your control with no per-task billing or vendor lock-in.

Commencer
Que créer avec {name} ?

Fonctionnalités clés de Apache DolphinScheduler

Visual DAG designer

Drag-and-drop browser interface for building, editing, and versioning workflows without writing orchestration code.

Rich task plugins

Built-in support for Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, HTTP, Kubernetes, and dozens more task types.

Distributed architecture

Decoupled master, worker, alert, and API services coordinated via ZooKeeper for horizontal scaling and high availability.

Multi-tenant security

Role-based access control with project isolation, resource permissions, and Linux tenant mapping for safe shared usage.

Workflow versioning

Every workflow change is tracked with version history, parameter snapshots, and one-click rollback to a previous revision.

Pourquoi exécuter Apache DolphinScheduler avec Hostinger ?

Lancement en un clic

Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Sécurité garantie

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Sécurité garantie

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Sécurité garantie

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Sécurité garantie

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Emplacement du serveur recommandé :

Vérification en cours...

Lancement local. Croissance mondiale.

Choisissez un serveur proche de votre audience pour améliorer les vitesses de chargement. Nous disposons de data centers en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Sud.
Commencer
Lancement local. Croissance mondiale.

Hébergement VPS Docker fiable

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je suis extrêmement satisfait de l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger ! Leur disponibilité est toujours au top, ce qui assure le bon fonctionnement de mon site. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de support technique a été rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Avec Hostinger, tout est fluide et fonctionne parfaitement : l'assistant IA et la discussion avec un humain si l'IA ne parvient pas à répondre à votre question. Les VPS sont exceptionnels, sans interruptions. Merci à l'équipe de développement ainsi qu'à toutes les personnes impliquées. Continuez comme ça 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin une entreprise d'hébergement VPS qui fait les choses correctement ! Prix compétitifs. Portail excellent qui respecte le temps de ses utilisateurs. Sauvegardes faciles. Bon support. Fiable. Inspire une confiance totale.

Omkar
Omkar

J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné. Kodee et Mohammad du support ont été incroyablement patients et efficaces.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Un grand merci à Carla pour son aide concernant la mise à jour de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Professionnelle et compétente, merci encore Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS Hostinger est absolument exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable, jamais de panne, jamais de crash.

Martin K
Martin K

Je suis très satisfait des services proposés. Les configurations VPS sont excellentes et les prix des packs restent plus raisonnables que chez certains concurrents.

Garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours

Testez nos services sans risque grâce à la garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour plus d'informations.

Commencer

Découvrez d'autres applications à déployer

n8n

n8n

Plateforme d'automatisation des flux de travail, avec une interface visuelle basée sur des nœuds

Déployer
Postiz

Postiz

Plateforme de planification de médias sociaux open source avec création de contenus basée sur l'IA

Déployer
Activepieces

Activepieces

Plateforme d'automatisation des flux de travail no-code et open source avec plus de 200 intégrations d'applications

Déployer
Voir toutes les applications

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des cookies essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des cookies pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de cookies.