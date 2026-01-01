Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
Choisissez un pack VPS pour ntfy
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Que créer avec ntfy
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
Fonctionnalités clés de ntfy
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Pourquoi exécuter ntfy avec Hostinger ?
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Hébergement VPS Docker fiable
Je suis extrêmement satisfait de l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger ! Leur disponibilité est toujours au top, ce qui assure le bon fonctionnement de mon site. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de support technique a été rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.
Avec Hostinger, tout est fluide et fonctionne parfaitement : l'assistant IA et la discussion avec un humain si l'IA ne parvient pas à répondre à votre question. Les VPS sont exceptionnels, sans interruptions. Merci à l'équipe de développement ainsi qu'à toutes les personnes impliquées. Continuez comme ça 🚀
Enfin une entreprise d'hébergement VPS qui fait les choses correctement ! Prix compétitifs. Portail excellent qui respecte le temps de ses utilisateurs. Sauvegardes faciles. Bon support. Fiable. Inspire une confiance totale.
J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné. Kodee et Mohammad du support ont été incroyablement patients et efficaces.
Un grand merci à Carla pour son aide concernant la mise à jour de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Professionnelle et compétente, merci encore Carla.
Le VPS Hostinger est absolument exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable, jamais de panne, jamais de crash.
Je suis très satisfait des services proposés. Les configurations VPS sont excellentes et les prix des packs restent plus raisonnables que chez certains concurrents.
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