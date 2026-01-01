Jusqu'à 69 % de réduction sur ntfy

Deploy ntfy in one click installation.

Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.

Lancement instantané de votre application
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par IA
CHF5.09/mois
Sélectionner
Garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours
Deploy ntfy in one click installation.

Choisissez un pack VPS pour ntfy

69% de réduction
KVM 1
CHF16.29
CHF5.09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 11.19/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
64% de réduction
KVM 2
CHF19.99
CHF7.29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 13.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
69% de réduction
KVM 4
CHF33.49
CHF10.29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 25.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
66% de réduction
KVM 8
CHF60.39
CHF20.49/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 46.49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
69% de réduction
KVM 1
CHF16.29
CHF5.09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 11.19/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
64% de réduction
KVM 2
CHF19.99
CHF7.29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 13.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
69% de réduction
KVM 4
CHF33.49
CHF10.29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 25.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
66% de réduction
KVM 8
CHF60.39
CHF20.49/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de CHF 46.49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage SSD NVMe
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gb/s
API publique
Data centers situés dans le monde entier
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage SSD NVMe
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gb/s
API publique
Data centers situés dans le monde entier
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les packs sont payés d'avance. Le tarif mensuel correspond au prix total du pack divisé par le nombre de mois inclus.

Que créer avec ntfy

ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.

Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.

Commencer
Que créer avec {name}

Fonctionnalités clés de ntfy

Simple HTTP API

Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.

Topic-Based Routing

Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.

Mobile and Web Apps

Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.

Rich Notification Options

Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.

Access Control

Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.

Pourquoi exécuter ntfy avec Hostinger ?

Lancement en un clic

Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Sécurité garantie

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Sécurité garantie

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Sécurité garantie

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Sécurité garantie

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Emplacement du serveur recommandé :

Vérification en cours...

Lancement local. Croissance mondiale.

Choisissez un serveur proche de votre audience pour améliorer les vitesses de chargement. Nous disposons de data centers en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Sud.
Commencer
Lancement local. Croissance mondiale.

Hébergement VPS Docker fiable

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je suis extrêmement satisfait de l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger ! Leur disponibilité est toujours au top, ce qui assure le bon fonctionnement de mon site. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de support technique a été rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Avec Hostinger, tout est fluide et fonctionne parfaitement : l'assistant IA et la discussion avec un humain si l'IA ne parvient pas à répondre à votre question. Les VPS sont exceptionnels, sans interruptions. Merci à l'équipe de développement ainsi qu'à toutes les personnes impliquées. Continuez comme ça 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin une entreprise d'hébergement VPS qui fait les choses correctement ! Prix compétitifs. Portail excellent qui respecte le temps de ses utilisateurs. Sauvegardes faciles. Bon support. Fiable. Inspire une confiance totale.

Omkar
Omkar

J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné. Kodee et Mohammad du support ont été incroyablement patients et efficaces.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Un grand merci à Carla pour son aide concernant la mise à jour de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Professionnelle et compétente, merci encore Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS Hostinger est absolument exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable, jamais de panne, jamais de crash.

Martin K
Martin K

Je suis très satisfait des services proposés. Les configurations VPS sont excellentes et les prix des packs restent plus raisonnables que chez certains concurrents.

Garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours

Testez nos services sans risque grâce à la garantie satisfait ou remboursé de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour plus d'informations.

Commencer

Découvrez d'autres applications à déployer

Buzz

Buzz

Espace de travail auto-hébergé où les humains et les agents IA partagent les mêmes salles

Sélectionner
Apache Answer

Apache Answer

Plateforme de questions-réponses open source pour le partage des connaissances en équipe et la création de communautés

Sélectionner
Artalk

Artalk

Système de commentaires léger et auto-hébergé avec un backend Go et un widget JS intégrable

Sélectionner
Voir toutes les applications

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des cookies essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des cookies pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de cookies.