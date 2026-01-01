Deploy Kanboard in one click installation.
Free, open-source Kanban project management with customizable boards, swimlanes, and built-in time tracking.
Choisissez un pack VPS pour Kanboard
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Que créer avec Kanboard
Kanboard is a focused, open-source Kanban project management tool that keeps workflow visualization simple and effective. Teams get customizable boards with swimlanes, work-in-progress limits, task management with subtasks and attachments, time tracking, and built-in analytics — all in a clean interface without unnecessary complexity.
Self-hosting Kanboard on your own VPS means project data, client information, and internal roadmaps stay entirely under your control. There are no per-seat fees, no storage limits, and no vendor lock-in — just a reliable, extensible tool that scales with your team through plugins, webhooks, and a full REST API.
Fonctionnalités clés de Kanboard
Visual Kanban Boards
Customizable columns, swimlanes, and work-in-progress limits give teams clear visibility of workflow bottlenecks and capacity.
Task Management
Manage tasks with subtasks, file attachments, comments, custom fields, time estimates, and automatic recurrence rules.
Built-In Analytics
Cumulative flow diagrams, burn charts, and lead time reports provide data-driven insight into team throughput and process efficiency.
Flexible Authentication
Support LDAP, OAuth, SAML, and two-factor authentication so Kanboard integrates with your existing identity management infrastructure.
Automation & API
Trigger actions automatically based on board events, connect via webhooks, or build custom integrations using the comprehensive REST API.
Pourquoi exécuter Kanboard avec Hostinger ?
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Lancement en un clic
Lancez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préconfigurée, sans installation manuelle complexe.
Sécurité garantie
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection contre les attaques DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker depuis le même endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez facilement vos projets.
Hébergement VPS Docker fiable
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