Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
951.900đ/năm679.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtCho năm đầu tiên
Tiết kiệm 29%
Về tên miền .photo
Tổng quan nhanh giúp bạn chọn và đăng ký tên miền .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Thông tin tên miền cho .photo
TLD
.photo
Loại TLD
gTLD
Thời gian đăng ký tối thiểu
1 năm
Thời gian đăng ký tối đa
3 năm
Bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Miễn phí
Khóa nhà đăng ký
Tên miền IDN
DNSSEC
Phí ICANN
5.230đ
Lý do nên đăng ký tên miền của bạn với Hostinger?
Không yêu cầu kiến thức kỹ thuật
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Miễn phí bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Trang sắp ra mắt miễn phí hoặc trang web liên kết trong tiểu sử
Giá cả cạnh tranh
Mẹo
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Khám phá các phần mở rộng tên miền khác
.com
Tên miền được yêu thích nhất thế giới
.online
Doanh nghiệp của bạn, hoạt động 24/7
.net
Dành cho những nhà thầu xây dựng nghiêm túc
.io
Tên miền mà mọi công ty khởi nghiệp đều muốn có
.icu
Cho khách hàng thấy lĩnh vực kinh doanh với .icu.
.xyz
Tươi mới. Hiện đại. Linh hoạt vô tận.
.pro
Hãy cho cả thế giới thấy bạn giỏi nhất ở điểm nào.
.cloud
Nơi các doanh nghiệp hiện đại hoạt động
Câu hỏi thường gặp về tên miền .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 679.900đ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 951.900đ/năm. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.