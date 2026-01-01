Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

951.900đ/năm679.900đ/Năm thứ nhất
Tiết kiệm 29%
Cho năm đầu tiên
.photo

Về tên miền .photo

Tổng quan nhanh giúp bạn chọn và đăng ký tên miền .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Thông tin tên miền cho .photo

TLD
.photo
Loại TLD
gTLD
Thời gian đăng ký tối thiểu
1 năm
Thời gian đăng ký tối đa
3 năm
Bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Miễn phí
Khóa nhà đăng ký
Tên miền IDN
DNSSEC
Phí ICANN
5.230đ

Lý do nên đăng ký tên miền của bạn với Hostinger?

Không yêu cầu kiến thức kỹ thuật
Chuyên gia hỗ trợ 24/7
Miễn phí bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Trang sắp ra mắt miễn phí hoặc trang web liên kết trong tiểu sử
Giá cả cạnh tranh
Mẹo

Làm thế nào để nhận được tên miền tốt nhất

1. Bao gồm thương hiệu của bạn

Sử dụng tên thương hiệu hoặc từ khóa của bạn để tăng cường nhận diện và khả năng hiển thị trong kết quả tìm kiếm.
Tên miền có ít hơn ba từ sẽ dễ đọc và dễ nhớ hơn.
Tránh sử dụng dấu gạch ngang, số, tiếng lóng và những từ khó đánh vần.
Chọn phần mở rộng phù hợp với đối tượng người dùng của bạn, dù đó là đối tượng địa phương hay toàn cầu.
Những tên miền tuyệt vời thường bán rất nhanh — tìm kiếm và sở hữu tên miền của bạn ngay hôm nay.Bắt đầu tìm kiếm

Khám phá các phần mở rộng tên miền khác

.com

Tên miền được yêu thích nhất thế giới

419.900đ149.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.online

Doanh nghiệp của bạn, hoạt động 24/7

969.900đ26.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.net

Dành cho những nhà thầu xây dựng nghiêm túc

484.900đ297.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.io

Tên miền mà mọi công ty khởi nghiệp đều muốn có

2.019.900đ861.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.icu

Cho khách hàng thấy lĩnh vực kinh doanh với .icu.

430.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.xyz

Tươi mới. Hiện đại. Linh hoạt vô tận.

538.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.pro

Hãy cho cả thế giới thấy bạn giỏi nhất ở điểm nào.

861.900đ80.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.cloud

Nơi các doanh nghiệp hiện đại hoạt động

699.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

Câu hỏi thường gặp về tên miền .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 679.900đ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 951.900đ/năm. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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