Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Phổ biến nhất
Giảm giá 64%
Business
Nhiều công cụ và sức mạnh hơn để phát triển
211.900đ
75.900đ /th

+2 tháng miễn phí

Chọn gói
Nhận 48 tháng với giá 3.643.200đ (giá thường 10.171.200đ). Gia hạn với 196.900đ/th.
5 ứng dụng web Node.js được quản lý
Lên đến 50 trang web
5 tín dụng lập trình theo cảm xúc
2 nhân CPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB lưu trữ NVMe nhanh nhất thế giới
5 hộp thư cho mỗi trang web - miễn phí trong 1 năm

Lợi ích gói Business:

Xây dựng với Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Tên miền miễn phí trong 1 năm
Chứng chỉ SSL được quản lý
MIỄN PHÍ
Mạng phân phối nội bộ toàn cầu
MIỄN PHÍ
Tích hợp GitHub với tự động triển khai
Triển khai dựa trên IDE
MỚI
Sao lưu hàng ngày và theo yêu cầu
Tường lửa Ứng dụng Web
Quản lý lưu lượng truy cập bằng AI Bots
Băng thông không giới hạn
Quản lý cơ sở dữ liệu MySQL
Giảm giá 65%
Cloud Startup
Sức mạnh gấp 20 lần cho các trang web với Cloud hosting
514.900đ
181.900đ /th

+2 tháng miễn phí

Chọn gói
Nhận 48 tháng với giá 8.731.200đ (giá thường 24.715.200đ). Gia hạn với 483.900đ/th.
10 ứng dụng web Node.js được quản lý
MỚI
Lên đến 100 trang web
5 tín dụng lập trình theo cảm xúc
4 nhân CPU
4 GB RAM
100 GB lưu trữ NVMe nhanh nhất thế giới
10 hộp thư cho mỗi trang web - miễn phí trong 1 năm

Mọi thứ trong gói Business, cộng thêm:

Tận hưởng chuyên gia hỗ trợ ưu tiên – 24/7
Nhận thêm quyền kiểm soát và ổn định với địa chỉ IP riêng
Xử lý lưu lượng truy cập cao điểm với tăng cường công suất trong một tuần/tháng
Hiệu năng cơ sở dữ liệu và giới hạn kết nối cao hơn
Phổ biến nhất
Giảm giá 64%
Business
Nhiều công cụ và sức mạnh hơn để phát triển
211.900đ
75.900đ /th

+2 tháng miễn phí

Chọn gói
Nhận 48 tháng với giá 3.643.200đ (giá thường 10.171.200đ). Gia hạn với 196.900đ/th.
5 ứng dụng web Node.js được quản lý
Lên đến 50 trang web
5 tín dụng lập trình theo cảm xúc
2 nhân CPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB lưu trữ NVMe nhanh nhất thế giới
5 hộp thư cho mỗi trang web - miễn phí trong 1 năm

Lợi ích gói Business:

Xây dựng với Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Tên miền miễn phí trong 1 năm
Chứng chỉ SSL được quản lý
MIỄN PHÍ
Mạng phân phối nội bộ toàn cầu
MIỄN PHÍ
Tích hợp GitHub với tự động triển khai
Triển khai dựa trên IDE
MỚI
Sao lưu hàng ngày và theo yêu cầu
Tường lửa Ứng dụng Web
Quản lý lưu lượng truy cập bằng AI Bots
Băng thông không giới hạn
Quản lý cơ sở dữ liệu MySQL
Giảm giá 65%
Cloud Startup
Sức mạnh gấp 20 lần cho các trang web với Cloud hosting
514.900đ
181.900đ /th

+2 tháng miễn phí

Chọn gói
Nhận 48 tháng với giá 8.731.200đ (giá thường 24.715.200đ). Gia hạn với 483.900đ/th.
10 ứng dụng web Node.js được quản lý
MỚI
Lên đến 100 trang web
5 tín dụng lập trình theo cảm xúc
4 nhân CPU
4 GB RAM
100 GB lưu trữ NVMe nhanh nhất thế giới
10 hộp thư cho mỗi trang web - miễn phí trong 1 năm

Mọi thứ trong gói Business, cộng thêm:

Tận hưởng chuyên gia hỗ trợ ưu tiên – 24/7
Nhận thêm quyền kiểm soát và ổn định với địa chỉ IP riêng
Xử lý lưu lượng truy cập cao điểm với tăng cường công suất trong một tuần/tháng
Hiệu năng cơ sở dữ liệu và giới hạn kết nối cao hơn

Giá hiển thị là giá hàng tháng chưa áp dụng thuế. Tổng giá cho gói phải trả trước khi thanh toán bao gồm giá hàng tháng nhân với số tháng trong gói cộng thêm các loại thuế.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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