Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Chuyển đổi mô hình mà không cần kết nối lại
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Xem những gì stack của bạn có thể làm với Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Giữ SDK của bạn. Thay đổi một URL.
Track Model trong hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Sử dụng mọi mô hình chính, cân bằng
Truy cập ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, và nhiều hơn nữa mà không có tài khoản hoặc hóa đơn riêng biệt.
Chuyển đổi mô hình mà không cần chạm vào mã
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Các khoản tín dụng được đo theo yêu cầu, vì vậy bạn không bao giờ bị khóa trong chi phí hàng tháng cố định.
Nhận AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.