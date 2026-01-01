Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Bắt đầuSee AI models
Được các nhà xây dựng trên khắp thế giới tin cậy.
10K+
Users worldwide
Hoạt động với OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, và nhiều hơn nữa.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Mô hình AI
Bỏ qua việc quản lý nhiều phím API. Sử dụng một cho mỗi mô hình.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 mẫu bao gồm Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 mẫu bao gồm Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 mẫu bao gồm Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Chuyển đổi mô hình mà không cần kết nối lại

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Xem những gì stack của bạn có thể làm với Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Giữ SDK của bạn. Thay đổi một URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Giữ SDK của bạn. Thay đổi một URL.

Track Model trong hPanel

Xem sử dụng theo mô hình, quản lý số dư tín dụng chung của bạn, và bổ sung từ một nơi. Không cần bảng điều khiển nhà cung cấp riêng biệt.
Track Model trong hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Cài đặt OpenClaw hoặc Hermes Agent bằng một cú nhấp chuột và kết nối tự động với Hostinger AI Router.Không có phím API để dán, không có tệp cấu hình để chỉnh sửa. Chọn mô hình mà agent của bạn sử dụng từ hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Sử dụng mọi mô hình chính, cân bằng

    Truy cập ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, và nhiều hơn nữa mà không có tài khoản hoặc hóa đơn riêng biệt.

  • Chuyển đổi mô hình mà không cần chạm vào mã

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Các khoản tín dụng được đo theo yêu cầu, vì vậy bạn không bao giờ bị khóa trong chi phí hàng tháng cố định.

Nhận AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router là một endpoint và dashboard bảo mật cho mọi mô hình AI. Thay vì mở tài khoản với từng nhà cung cấp, bạn sẽ nhận được một API key có thể truy cập nhiều mô hình hàng đầu — tất cả đều được quản lý ngay tại hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Tất cả các tên tuổi lớn: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, và nhiều hơn nữa, cộng với các open-source models trên các lĩnh vực text, image, audio và embeddings. Bạn có thể chuyển đổi hoặc so sánh các models chỉ với một thay đổi parameter duy nhất và không bị vendor lock-in, và các models mới sẽ có sẵn ngay khi chúng được phát hành.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Bạn có thể tự xây dựng các hàng rào bảo vệ của riêng mình — bộ lọc đầu vào và đầu ra, giới hạn chi tiêu theo khóa và giới hạn tốc độ. Bộ nhớ đệm giúp giảm chi phí và độ trễ đối với các yêu cầu lặp lại. Về mặt dữ liệu, lời nhắc và phản hồi của bạn không được sử dụng để huấn luyện các mô hình.

Tôi có thể sử dụng nó trong các ứng dụng của mình và bên ngoài Hostinger không?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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