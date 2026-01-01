Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

888.900đ/năm592.900đ/Năm thứ nhất
Tiết kiệm 33%
Cho năm đầu tiên
.gallery

Về tên miền .gallery

Tổng quan nhanh giúp bạn chọn và đăng ký tên miền .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Thông tin tên miền cho .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Loại TLD
gTLD
Thời gian đăng ký tối thiểu
1 năm
Thời gian đăng ký tối đa
1 năm
Bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Miễn phí
Khóa nhà đăng ký
DNSSEC

Lý do nên đăng ký tên miền của bạn với Hostinger?

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Chuyên gia hỗ trợ 24/7
Miễn phí bảo vệ quyền riêng tư tên miền
Trang sắp ra mắt miễn phí hoặc trang web liên kết trong tiểu sử
Giá cả cạnh tranh
Mẹo

Làm thế nào để nhận được tên miền tốt nhất

1. Bao gồm thương hiệu của bạn

Sử dụng tên thương hiệu hoặc từ khóa của bạn để tăng cường nhận diện và khả năng hiển thị trong kết quả tìm kiếm.
Tên miền có ít hơn ba từ sẽ dễ đọc và dễ nhớ hơn.
Tránh sử dụng dấu gạch ngang, số, tiếng lóng và những từ khó đánh vần.
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Những tên miền tuyệt vời thường bán rất nhanh — tìm kiếm và sở hữu tên miền của bạn ngay hôm nay.Bắt đầu tìm kiếm

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.com

Tên miền được yêu thích nhất thế giới

419.900đ149.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.online

Doanh nghiệp của bạn, hoạt động 24/7

969.900đ26.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.net

Dành cho những nhà thầu xây dựng nghiêm túc

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.io

Tên miền mà mọi công ty khởi nghiệp đều muốn có

2.019.900đ861.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.icu

Cho khách hàng thấy lĩnh vực kinh doanh với .icu.

430.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.xyz

Tươi mới. Hiện đại. Linh hoạt vô tận.

538.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.pro

Hãy cho cả thế giới thấy bạn giỏi nhất ở điểm nào.

861.900đ80.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

.cloud

Nơi các doanh nghiệp hiện đại hoạt động

699.900đ53.900đ/Năm thứ nhấtKiểm tra tên miền

Câu hỏi thường gặp về tên miền .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 592.900đ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 888.900đ/năm.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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