Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
Về tên miền .gallery
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
Thông tin tên miền cho .gallery
Lý do nên đăng ký tên miền của bạn với Hostinger?
Làm thế nào để nhận được tên miền tốt nhất
1. Bao gồm thương hiệu của bạn
2. Giữ cho nó ngắn gọn
3. Ít hơn là tốt hơn
4. Hãy nghĩ về đối tượng khán giả của bạn
5. Hành động nhanh chóng
Khám phá các phần mở rộng tên miền khác
.com
Tên miền được yêu thích nhất thế giới
.online
Doanh nghiệp của bạn, hoạt động 24/7
.net
Dành cho những nhà thầu xây dựng nghiêm túc
.io
Tên miền mà mọi công ty khởi nghiệp đều muốn có
.icu
Cho khách hàng thấy lĩnh vực kinh doanh với .icu.
.xyz
Tươi mới. Hiện đại. Linh hoạt vô tận.
.pro
Hãy cho cả thế giới thấy bạn giỏi nhất ở điểm nào.
.cloud
Nơi các doanh nghiệp hiện đại hoạt động
Câu hỏi thường gặp về tên miền .gallery
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 592.900đ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 888.900đ/năm.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.