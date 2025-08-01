Hostinger vs Vultr

>See how Hostinger stands against the competition to discover what’s best for you.

What makes Hostinger’s VPS stand out?

From simple projects to complex applications, over 4 million users have trusted Hostinger to launch, manage, and scale their projects with ease.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try Hostinger VPS with zero risk. If it’s not the right fit, you have 30 days to get a refund – no stress, no strings attached. Test the service to see if it works for you.

Kodee AI assistant

Kodee is your smart AI assistant for VPS hosting. Ask questions, get real-time guidance, or let it help you manage your server – no terminal commands or technical expertise needed.

99.90% uptime guarantee

Backed by rock-solid, reliable infrastructure, our 99.90% uptime guarantee is proven in action. Your VPS and the projects it hosts stay online, even when others fall short.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare plans, features, and value to find the VPS provider that meets your needs.
Hostinger
Vultr

CPU core

Starting from 1 vCPU
Starting from 1 vCPU

Storage

Starting from 50 GB NVMe
Starting from 10 GB NVMe

Memory

Starting from 4 GB RAM
Starting from 500 MB RAM

Price*

Starting from Rs.1,399/mo
Starting from US$ 2.50/mo

Daily backups

Yes
Yes

Free snapshot

Yes
No

Free weekly backups

Yes
No

Money-back guarantee

Yes, 30 days
No

Free DDoS protection

Yes
No

Public API

Yes
Yes

Managed firewall

Yes
Yes

Malware scanner

Yes
No

Data centers

8
32

Pre-built template selection

93
30

Paid licenses

cPanel, Plesk, LiteSpeed, Webuzo
cPanel, Plesk, Windows

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.

Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – see what others are saying about our VPS hosting services.
Coming from years of experience with DigitalOcean, Vultr, Linode, and AWS, I can confidently say Hostinger provides far better value, especially in terms of performance and customer service.

Been an amazing journey—even though I’m managing a self-hosted VPS, the team is always there to assist and provide helpful knowledge base links. Much appreciated! My server uptime is top-notch, server security is on point, and I’m able to monitor incidents with ease.

I'm absolutely thrilled with the VPS! Its performance is exceptional, and its affordability is unbeatable. In fact, it outshines major competitors like Google Cloud, Amazon, Digital Ocean, Vultr, Linode, and more.

Pick your perfect plan

Get started with complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it’s risk-free.

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Hostinger API MCP server

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

From hosting custom apps and websites to running databases, automation tools, or development environments – your next big project starts here with full control and zero commitment.

For more information and the full terms and conditions, check out our refund policy.

What about other VPS hosting providers?

