Hostinger vs Contabo
See how Hostinger stands against the competition to discover what’s best for you.
What sets Hostinger apart?
99.90% uptime guarantee
Our ultra-reliable network and infrastructure allow us to offer a 99.90% uptime guarantee. You get optimal VPS availability – and peace of mind.
Backups and snapshots
Safeguard your data with our free weekly backups. Need to perform major changes? Create a snapshot to set a restoration point for easy recovery in case of errors.
Kodee AI assistant
New to VPS? Ask the Kodee AI assistant for help. From giving simple guidance to directly managing your server, Kodee can do it all – no command line input required.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.
Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I've been using Hostinger since April 2022 for managing my business and VPS hosting, and I must say it has been an outstanding experience.
Pick your perfect plan
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free