Hostinger vs Contabo

Can’t decide between Hostinger and Contabo?
See how Hostinger stands against the competition to discover what’s best for you.

What sets Hostinger apart?

From hosting a simple project to deploying large-scale applications, Hostinger VPS hosting is an excellent solution.

99.90% uptime guarantee

Our ultra-reliable network and infrastructure allow us to offer a 99.90% uptime guarantee. You get optimal VPS availability – and peace of mind.

Backups and snapshots

Safeguard your data with our free weekly backups. Need to perform major changes? Create a snapshot to set a restoration point for easy recovery in case of errors.

Kodee AI assistant

New to VPS? Ask the Kodee AI assistant for help. From giving simple guidance to directly managing your server, Kodee can do it all – no command line input required.

Head-to-head comparison

Evaluate features, performance, and prices, side-by-side.
Hostinger
Contabo

CPU core

Starting from 1 vCPU
Starting from 4 vCPU

Storage

Starting from 50 GB NVMe
Starting from 100 GB NVMe

Memory

Starting from 4 GB RAM
Starting from 4 GB RAM

Price*

Starting from A$ 7.69/mo
Starting from US$ 5.50/mo

Daily backups

Yes
Yes

Free snapshot

Yes
Yes

Free weekly backups

Yes
No

Money-back guarantee

Yes, 30 days
Yes, 14 days

Free DDoS protection

Yes
Yes

Public API

Yes
Yes

Managed firewall

Yes
No

Malware scanner

Yes
No

Data centers

8
12

Pre-built template selection

93
30

Paid licenses

cPanel, Plesk, LiteSpeed, Webuzo
cPanel, Plesk

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes, 2 languages

*Date of comparison: Dec 1, 2025.

Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what others are saying about our VPS hosting services.
Review provider

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Review provider
Review provider

I've been using Hostinger since April 2022 for managing my business and VPS hosting, and I must say it has been an outstanding experience.

Review provider
Review provider

Their service is faultless, they make everything from configuring your firewall settings on a VPS to creating a new email address effortless.

Review provider

Pick your perfect plan

Get started with complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it’s risk-free.

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

From hosting custom apps and websites to running databases, automation tools, or development environments – your next big project starts here with full control and zero commitment.

For more information and the full terms and conditions, check out our refund policy.

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

What about other VPS hosting providers?

Hostinger vs DigitalOcean

Hostinger vs Vultr

Hostinger vs Hetzner