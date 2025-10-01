Hostinger vs Vultr
What makes Hostinger’s VPS stand out?
30-day money-back guarantee
Try Hostinger VPS with zero risk. If it’s not the right fit, you have 30 days to get a refund – no stress, no strings attached. Test the service to see if it works for you.
Kodee AI assistant
Kodee is your smart AI assistant for VPS hosting. Ask questions, get real-time guidance, or let it help you manage your server – no terminal commands or technical expertise needed.
99.90% uptime guarantee
Backed by rock-solid, reliable infrastructure, our 99.90% uptime guarantee is proven in action. Your VPS and the projects it hosts stay online, even when others fall short.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Oct 1, 2025.
Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
Coming from years of experience with DigitalOcean, Vultr, Linode, and AWS, I can confidently say Hostinger provides far better value, especially in terms of performance and customer service.
Been an amazing journey—even though I’m managing a self-hosted VPS, the team is always there to assist and provide helpful knowledge base links. Much appreciated! My server uptime is top-notch, server security is on point, and I’m able to monitor incidents with ease.
Pick your perfect plan
