Up to 71% off
LAMP VPS hosting
Open-source software for your projects
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect LAMP VPS hosting plan
24/7 support
30-day money-back guarantee
Cancel anytime
61% OFF
KVM 1
₦ 6,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦12,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
68% OFF
KVM 2
₦ 8,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
71% OFF
KVM 4
₦ 12,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦34,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
70% OFF
KVM 8
₦ 25,900.00 /mo
Renews at ₦68,900.00/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Every plan has everything you need and more
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free .cloud domain for 1 year
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.
Get the full stack
The LAMP stack is open-source software usually made up of Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. With it, you can easily create dynamic web pages and applications for any project.Get even more customization options with full root access to your server when you choose our LAMP VPS hosting.
LAMP VPS hosting for robust projects
Take care of your web applications in a scalable, secure, and high-performance hosting infrastructure.
ScalabilityLet your VPS hosting plan grow with you. Update anytime you need more RAM, NVMe disk space, bandwidth, or CPU cores.
SecurityProtect your web applications from any cyber threats with our malware scanner, built-in firewall, and a dedicated IP address.
PerformanceEnjoy top web server speed, thanks to our AMD EPYC processors and fiber-connected 300 Mb/s network.
Instant AI support
From installing LAMP and other open-source components to your database management and server configuration, our AI Assistant has your back with any VPS-related questions. Simply prompt and get answers right away.
VPS hosting company you can count on
Global data center network
Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and get faster content delivery.
LAMP VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about LAMP virtual private server hosting services.