Up to 68% off

Elasticsearch Hosting

Power fast, scalable Elasticsearch search workloads

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Kodee AI assistant
10,900 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
elasticsearch hosting

Pick your perfect Elasticsearch Hosting plan

62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 1
28,900
10,900 /mo
Renews at ₦17,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
61% off
KVM 2
35,900
13,900 /mo
Renews at ₦20,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
68% off
KVM 4
59,900
18,900 /mo
Renews at ₦40,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
105,900
37,900 /mo
Renews at ₦74,900/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Search and analytics at scale

Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine used to index, query, and analyze large volumes of data in near real time. It is commonly deployed for log analysis, full-text search, monitoring, and business intelligence dashboards.

Hosting Elasticsearch on a VPS lets you tailor resources and configurations to match your data and query patterns. You retain control over clustering, indexing strategy, and scaling, helping maintain consistent performance as workloads and data grow.
Elasticsearch Hosting

Everything you need for your Elasticsearch Hosting

Run high‑performance Elasticsearch VPS hosting for real‑time search Leverage dedicated VPS resources to power Elasticsearch clusters that index, search, and analyze data faster, with the flexibility to tune performance, storage, and scaling for your specific workloads.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Elasticsearch Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Elasticsearch Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Elasticsearch Hosting

Recommended server location:

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Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Elasticsearch Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Elasticsearch Hosting

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Elasticsearch Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Elasticsearch Hosting services.

What is Elasticsearch and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Elasticsearch is a distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene that lets you index, search, and analyze large volumes of data in near real time. It’s commonly used for full‑text search, log and event analytics, metrics, and powering search features in applications and websites. Running it on a VPS gives you a dedicated, always‑on environment to host your own Elasticsearch cluster.

Why should I host Elasticsearch on a VPS instead of using shared hosting or a fully managed service?

Elasticsearch needs consistent CPU, RAM, and disk I/O performance, which shared hosting typically cannot provide. A VPS gives you dedicated resources and an isolated environment, so indexing and queries are more predictable and easier to tune. Compared with fully managed services, self‑hosting on a VPS offers more control over versions, plugins, networking, and cost structure, while still being easier to manage than bare metal.

How much control do I have over my Elasticsearch configuration on a VPS?

On a VPS, you can choose the operating system, Elasticsearch version, and JVM settings, and you can edit elasticsearch.yml and jvm.options to match your workload. You’re free to install plugins, configure security, set index and shard settings, and integrate with tools like Logstash, Beats, or custom ingest pipelines. This level of control is useful when you need specific analyzers, custom mappings, or tight integration with your application stack.

Is a VPS powerful enough to run Elasticsearch reliably and scale as my data grows?

Yes, a VPS is well‑suited to Elasticsearch because you can start with a small instance for development or low‑volume workloads and scale up resources or add more VPS nodes as your indices grow. Elasticsearch is designed for horizontal scaling with sharding and replicas, so you can distribute data and queries across multiple VPS servers for better performance and fault tolerance. With proper resource sizing, SSD storage, and monitoring, a VPS‑based cluster can handle demanding search and analytics workloads.

Who is VPS‑based Elasticsearch hosting best suited for?

Running Elasticsearch on a VPS is ideal for developers, DevOps teams, and organizations that want fine‑grained control over their search and analytics stack. It’s a good fit for teams building custom search features, log and metrics platforms, or observability solutions who are comfortable managing infrastructure. It also suits businesses that need predictable performance and configuration freedom but don’t want to maintain physical servers.

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