Deploy Wekan in one click installation.
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management with cards, custom fields, due dates, and team collaboration.
Wekan용 VPS 상품을 선택하세요.
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
Wekan 활용으로 만들 수 있는 것
Wekan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board for managing projects visually with boards, lists, and cards. It supports custom fields, labels, checklists, due dates, file attachments, member assignments, and swimlanes for organizing work across teams and projects in a flexible visual format.
Self-hosting Wekan on a VPS keeps all project data private with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in. A REST API enables automation and integration with external tools, email notifications keep team members informed of card activity, and MongoDB-backed storage ensures reliable data persistence.
Wekan의 주요 특징
Flexible Kanban boards
Organize work across unlimited boards with customizable lists, swimlanes, and card templates for any project structure.
Custom fields
Add custom fields to cards including text, numbers, dates, and dropdowns to capture project-specific metadata.
Team collaboration
Assign cards to team members, add watchers, and use comments to coordinate work directly on the board.
REST API
Automate board management and integrate Wekan with external tools using the REST API for cards, lists, and boards.
Email notifications
Receive email alerts when cards are created, updated, or assigned to keep team members informed without checking the board.
Hostinger에서 Wekan을 실행하는 이유는 무엇입니까?
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
믿을 수 있는 Docker VPS 호스팅
Hostinger의 VPS 호스팅에 정말 만족합니다! 항상 최고 수준의 가동률을 유지해 제 사이트가 원활하게 운영되고 있습니다. 도움이 필요할 때마다 기술 지원팀은 신속하고 전문적이며 진심으로 도와주었습니다.
Hostinger는 모든 게 매끄럽고 훌륭합니다. AI 챗봇도 있고, AI가 해결하지 못하는 질문은 상담원도 친절하게 도와줍니다. 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고입니다. 끊김 현상도 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 계속 좋은 서비스 부탁드립니다! 🚀
드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 괜찮고, 사용자 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털에, 원활한 백업, 좋은 고객 지원, 믿을 수 있는 안정성까지. 정말 견고하게 느껴집니다.
셀프 호스팅 n8n 인스턴스에 접속할 수 없게 되어 Hostinger 고객 지원팀에 연락했는데, 정말 감동했습니다. 지원팀의 Kodee와 Mohammad는 정말 인내심 많고 꼼꼼했습니다.
Hostinger VPS의 N8N 업그레이드를 도와주신 Carla님께 진심으로 감사드립니다. 전문적이고 해박한 지식에 다시 한번 감사드립니다, Carla님.
Hostinger VPS는 정말 탁월합니다. 항상 제대로 작동하고, 속도도 빠르고 안정적입니다. 다운되거나 오류가 발생하는 일이 전혀 없습니다.
덕분에 회사를 잘 운영하고 있습니다, 제가 이용하는 특정 서비스에 매우 만족합니다. 훌륭한 VPS 설정과 가격 플랜을 제공하는 다른 업체들에 비해 가격도 비싸지 않습니다.