Deploy Speedtest Tracker in one click installation.
Self-hosted internet speed monitoring that runs automated tests on a schedule and stores historical performance data with charts.
Speedtest Tracker용 VPS 상품을 선택하세요.
각 상품에는 필요한 모든 기능이 포함되어 있습니다
Speedtest Tracker 활용으로 만들 수 있는 것
Speedtest Tracker automatically runs scheduled internet speed tests via Ookla and records download speeds, upload speeds, latency, and packet loss in a local SQLite database. Results are displayed in an intuitive web dashboard with historical charts and trend visualization, giving you a clear, continuous record of your connection quality over time.
Self-hosting means your performance data stays on your own infrastructure. You control the test schedule, retention policy, and alert thresholds — with no data shared with third-party analytics platforms.
Speedtest Tracker의 주요 특징
Automated scheduling
Runs speed tests on a configurable schedule so you build a continuous performance record without any manual intervention.
Historical charts
Visualizes download speed, upload speed, latency, and packet loss over time so you can spot trends and identify recurring issues.
Performance alerts
Notifies you when speeds drop below thresholds you define, enabling proactive troubleshooting before issues impact users.
Lightweight SQLite backend
Stores all test results locally in SQLite with no external database required, keeping the deployment simple and self-contained.
ISP accountability
Maintains a timestamped record of actual connection performance that can be used to validate SLA compliance with your internet provider.
Hostinger에서 Speedtest Tracker을 실행하는 이유는 무엇입니까?
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
원클릭으로 실행
사전 구성된 설정으로 애플리케이션을 즉시 실행하세요. 수동 설치나 복잡한 설정 단계가 필요 없습니다.
믿을 수 있는 보안
내장 방화벽, DDoS 공격 방지 및 지속적인 모니터링 기능을 통해 애플리케이션을 안전하게 보호하세요.
Docker 관리자에 내장되어 있습니다.
한 곳에서 여러 Docker 컨테이너를 실행하고 관리하세요. 프로젝트를 손쉽게 배포, 업데이트 및 모니터링할 수 있습니다.
믿을 수 있는 Docker VPS 호스팅
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Hostinger는 모든 게 매끄럽고 훌륭합니다. AI 챗봇도 있고, AI가 해결하지 못하는 질문은 상담원도 친절하게 도와줍니다. 그리고 VPS는 정말 최고입니다. 끊김 현상도 전혀 없어요. 개발팀과 모든 관계자분들께 감사드립니다. 앞으로도 계속 좋은 서비스 부탁드립니다! 🚀
드디어 제대로 된 VPS 호스팅 업체를 찾았네요! 가격도 괜찮고, 사용자 시간을 존중하는 훌륭한 포털에, 원활한 백업, 좋은 고객 지원, 믿을 수 있는 안정성까지. 정말 견고하게 느껴집니다.
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