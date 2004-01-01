Deploy Wallos in one click installation.
Self-hosted subscription tracker for managing recurring payments, renewal reminders, and spending breakdowns across currencies.
Wallos向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Wallosの活用例
Wallos is a self-hosted subscription management application for tracking recurring payments and subscriptions in one place. It supports multiple currencies, renewal reminders, and detailed spending breakdowns by category, giving you a clear picture of your monthly and annual subscription costs.
Self-hosting Wallos on a VPS keeps your financial subscription data private with no connection to third-party money management services. Custom categories, a calendar view for upcoming renewals, and notification delivery via email, Discord, and Telegram make it easy to stay on top of recurring expenses without unexpected charges.
Wallosの主な機能
Multi-currency tracking
Track subscriptions billed in different currencies with automatic conversion for unified spending totals.
Renewal reminders
Get notified before subscriptions renew via email, Discord, or Telegram so you never face unexpected charges.
Spending breakdown
View monthly and annual costs by category to identify where subscription spending is highest and find savings.
Calendar view
See all upcoming renewal dates on a calendar to plan finances and avoid billing surprises at end of month.
No external database
Wallos runs on SQLite with no separate database service required, keeping deployment simple and resource usage minimal.
HostingerでWallosを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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Hostingerは全体的にとてもスムーズです。AIチャットボットに加え、AIで解決できない場合は人間がチャットですぐフォローしてくれます。VPSも快調で、アップダウンがなく安定しています。開発チームと関係者の皆さんに感謝しています！これからもよろしくお願いします🚀
やっと満足のいくVPSホスティング会社を見つけました！料金は手頃で、ポータルは無駄な時間を取られず使いやすく、バックアップもシームレスです。サポートも充実していて信頼性も高く、全体的にとても安定しています。
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Hostinger VPSでのN8NアップグレードをCarlaさんにサポートしていただきました。とてもプロフェッショナルで知識も豊富で、大変助かりました。
Hostinger VPSは本当に素晴らしいです。常に高速で、動作は安定しています。ダウンすることも、クラッシュすることもありません。
この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。