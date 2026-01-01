Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
Rp633.900/thnRp452.900Tahun pertamaUntuk tahun pertama
Diskon 29%
Mengenal domain .photo
Panduan praktis memilih domain .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informasi domain untuk .photo
TLD
.photo
Jenis TLD
gTLD
Periode pendaftaran minimum
1 tahun
Periode pendaftaran maksimum
3 tahun
Proteksi Privasi Domain WHOIS
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domain IDN
DNSSEC
Biaya ICANN
Rp3.313
Mengapa pilih Hostinger untuk daftarkan domain?
Tanpa coding, cocok untuk pemula
Bantuan teknis 24/7
Gratis proteksi privasi domain
Gratis website Segera Hadir atau link in bio
Harga terjangkau
Tips
Tips memilih nama domain terbaik
1. Gunakan nama brand Anda
Gunakan nama brand atau kata kunci yang relevan agar lebih mudah ditemukan di hasil pencarian.
2. Pilih nama yang singkat
Sebaiknya nama domain tidak lebih dari 3 kata agar mudah dibaca dan diingat.
3. Simpel lebih baik
Hindari tanda hubung, angka, slang, dan kata yang sulit dieja.
4. Sesuaikan dengan audiens
Pilih ekstensi domain yang pas dengan target audiens lokal maupun global.
5. Langsung daftarkan
Cek ekstensi domain lainnya
.id
Lebih melokal di Indonesia
.com
Domain kesukaan semua orang
.online
Online sepanjang waktu
.io
Cocok untuk semua startup
.icu
Optimalkan bisnis Anda dengan domain populer.
.xyz
Modern, fleksibel, dan unik.
.pro
Tunjukkan keahlian Anda kepada dunia
.cloud
Untuk bisnis modern
Tanya Jawab (FAQ) domain .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs Rp452.900 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rp633.900/tahun. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.