Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

Rp633.900/thnRp452.900Tahun pertama
Diskon 29%
Untuk tahun pertama
.photo

Mengenal domain .photo

Panduan praktis memilih domain .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Informasi domain untuk .photo

TLD
.photo
Jenis TLD
gTLD
Periode pendaftaran minimum
1 tahun
Periode pendaftaran maksimum
3 tahun
Proteksi Privasi Domain WHOIS
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domain IDN
DNSSEC
Biaya ICANN
Rp3.313

Mengapa pilih Hostinger untuk daftarkan domain?

Tanpa coding, cocok untuk pemula
Bantuan teknis 24/7
Gratis proteksi privasi domain
Gratis website Segera Hadir atau link in bio
Harga terjangkau
Tips

Tips memilih nama domain terbaik

1. Gunakan nama brand Anda

Gunakan nama brand atau kata kunci yang relevan agar lebih mudah ditemukan di hasil pencarian.
Sebaiknya nama domain tidak lebih dari 3 kata agar mudah dibaca dan diingat.
Hindari tanda hubung, angka, slang, dan kata yang sulit dieja.
Pilih ekstensi domain yang pas dengan target audiens lokal maupun global.
Domain bagus cepat terjual! Temukan dan daftarkan sekarang.Cari

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Tanya Jawab (FAQ) domain .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs Rp452.900 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rp633.900/tahun. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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