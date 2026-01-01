Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
TERPOPULER
Diskon 70%
Business
Lebih banyak tool dan resource untuk berkembang
Rp129.900
Rp38.900 /bln

+2 bulan gratis

Pilih paket
Beli paket 48 bulan seharga Rp1.867.200 (harga normal Rp6.235.200). Biaya perpanjangan Rp121.900/bln.
5 aplikasi web di managed Node.js
Hingga 50 website
5 kredit vibe code
2 CPU core
3 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe storage tercepat di dunia
5 mailbox per website, gratis 1 tahun

Fitur paket Business

Dibuat dengan Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Gratis domain 1 tahun
Sertifikat Managed SSL
GRATIS
CDN internal global
GRATIS
Integrasi GitHub dengan deployment otomatis
Deployment berbasis IDE
BARU
Backup harian dan sesuai kebutuhan
Web application firewall
AI bot untuk kelola traffic
Unlimited bandwidth
Database Managed MySQL
Diskon 65%
Cloud Startup
Resource 20x lebih besar dengan Cloud hosting
Rp329.900
Rp116.900 /bln

+2 bulan gratis

Pilih paket
Beli paket 48 bulan seharga Rp5.611.200 (harga normal Rp15.835.200). Biaya perpanjangan Rp310.900/bln.
10 aplikasi web di managed Node.js
BARU
Hingga 100 website
5 kredit vibe code
4 CPU core
4 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe storage tercepat di dunia
10 mailbox per website, gratis 1 tahun

Semua bonus di paket Business, plus:

Bantuan prioritas 24/7
Lebih stabil dan fleksibel dengan alamat IP dedicated
Tetap stabil saat traffic tinggi dengan power boost selama satu minggu/bulan
Performa database & limit koneksi lebih tinggi
TERPOPULER
Diskon 70%
Business
Lebih banyak tool dan resource untuk berkembang
Rp129.900
Rp38.900 /bln

+2 bulan gratis

Pilih paket
Beli paket 48 bulan seharga Rp1.867.200 (harga normal Rp6.235.200). Biaya perpanjangan Rp121.900/bln.
5 aplikasi web di managed Node.js
Hingga 50 website
5 kredit vibe code
2 CPU core
3 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe storage tercepat di dunia
5 mailbox per website, gratis 1 tahun

Fitur paket Business

Dibuat dengan Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Gratis domain 1 tahun
Sertifikat Managed SSL
GRATIS
CDN internal global
GRATIS
Integrasi GitHub dengan deployment otomatis
Deployment berbasis IDE
BARU
Backup harian dan sesuai kebutuhan
Web application firewall
AI bot untuk kelola traffic
Unlimited bandwidth
Database Managed MySQL
Diskon 65%
Cloud Startup
Resource 20x lebih besar dengan Cloud hosting
Rp329.900
Rp116.900 /bln

+2 bulan gratis

Pilih paket
Beli paket 48 bulan seharga Rp5.611.200 (harga normal Rp15.835.200). Biaya perpanjangan Rp310.900/bln.
10 aplikasi web di managed Node.js
BARU
Hingga 100 website
5 kredit vibe code
4 CPU core
4 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe storage tercepat di dunia
10 mailbox per website, gratis 1 tahun

Semua bonus di paket Business, plus:

Bantuan prioritas 24/7
Lebih stabil dan fleksibel dengan alamat IP dedicated
Tetap stabil saat traffic tinggi dengan power boost selama satu minggu/bulan
Performa database & limit koneksi lebih tinggi

Harga yang ditampilkan adalah tarif bulanan belum termasuk pajak. Total harga yang harus dibayar saat pembayaran adalah harga bulanan dikalikan dengan durasi berlangganan paket, ditambah pajak.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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