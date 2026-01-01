Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral.
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Mengganti model tanpa menyambung ulang
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Lihat apa yang dapat dilakukan stack Anda dengan Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Simpan SDK Anda. Ubah satu URL.
Gunakan model pelacakan di hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Gunakan setiap model utama, satu keseimbangan
Akses ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, dan banyak lagi tanpa akun atau tagihan terpisah.
Mengganti model tanpa menyentuh kode
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kredit dihitung per permintaan, sehingga Anda tidak pernah terkunci dalam biaya bulanan tetap.
Dapatkan AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.