Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Coba sekarangSee AI models
Dipercaya oleh pembangun di seluruh dunia.
10K+
Users worldwide
Bekerja dengan OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, dan banyak lagi.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Model AI
Langsung mengelola beberapa kunci API. Gunakan satu untuk setiap model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 model termasuk Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 model termasuk Grok 4.3

Mistral.

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 model termasuk Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Mengganti model tanpa menyambung ulang

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Lihat apa yang dapat dilakukan stack Anda dengan Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Simpan SDK Anda. Ubah satu URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Simpan SDK Anda. Ubah satu URL.

Gunakan model pelacakan di hPanel

Lihat penggunaan berdasarkan model, mengelola saldo kredit bersama, dan menambahkan dari satu tempat. Tidak perlu dashboard penyedia terpisah.
Gunakan model pelacakan di hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Instal OpenClaw atau Hermes Agent dengan satu klik dan terhubung secara otomatis ke Hostinger AI Router. Tidak ada kunci API untuk menempelkan, tidak ada file konfigurasi untuk mengedit. Pilih model agen Anda menggunakan dari hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Gunakan setiap model utama, satu keseimbangan

    Akses ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, dan banyak lagi tanpa akun atau tagihan terpisah.

  • Mengganti model tanpa menyentuh kode

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kredit dihitung per permintaan, sehingga Anda tidak pernah terkunci dalam biaya bulanan tetap.

Dapatkan AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router adalah endpoint dan dashboard yang aman untuk setiap model AI. Daripada membuka akun dengan setiap penyedia, Anda mendapatkan kunci API yang menjangkau berbagai model terkemuka — semuanya dikelola langsung di hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Semua yang utama: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, dan lainnya, ditambah model sumber terbuka di seluruh teks, gambar, audio, dan embedding. Anda dapat beralih atau membandingkan model dengan satu perubahan parameter dan tanpa keterikatan vendor, dan model baru tersedia segera setelah diluncurkan.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Anda dapat membangun pembatas Anda sendiri – filter input dan output, batas pengeluaran per kunci, dan batas kecepatan. Caching mengurangi biaya dan latensi pada permintaan berulang. Dari sisi data, prompt dan respons Anda tidak digunakan untuk melatih model.

Apakah bisa digunakan di aplikasi saya sendiri dan di luar Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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