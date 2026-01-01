Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

Rp573.900/thnRp382.900Tahun pertama
Diskon 33%
Untuk tahun pertama
.gallery

Mengenal domain .gallery

Panduan praktis memilih domain .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informasi domain untuk .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Jenis TLD
gTLD
Periode pendaftaran minimum
1 tahun
Periode pendaftaran maksimum
1 tahun
Proteksi Privasi Domain WHOIS
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Mengapa pilih Hostinger untuk daftarkan domain?

Tanpa coding, cocok untuk pemula
Bantuan teknis 24/7
Gratis proteksi privasi domain
Gratis website Segera Hadir atau link in bio
Harga terjangkau
Tips

Tips memilih nama domain terbaik

1. Gunakan nama brand Anda

Gunakan nama brand atau kata kunci yang relevan agar lebih mudah ditemukan di hasil pencarian.
Sebaiknya nama domain tidak lebih dari 3 kata agar mudah dibaca dan diingat.
Hindari tanda hubung, angka, slang, dan kata yang sulit dieja.
Pilih ekstensi domain yang pas dengan target audiens lokal maupun global.
Domain bagus cepat terjual! Temukan dan daftarkan sekarang.Cari

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Tanya Jawab (FAQ) domain .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs Rp382.900 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rp573.900/tahun.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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