Kanboard is a focused, open-source Kanban project management tool that keeps workflow visualization simple and effective. Teams get customizable boards with swimlanes, work-in-progress limits, task management with subtasks and attachments, time tracking, and built-in analytics — all in a clean interface without unnecessary complexity.

Self-hosting Kanboard on your own VPS means project data, client information, and internal roadmaps stay entirely under your control. There are no per-seat fees, no storage limits, and no vendor lock-in — just a reliable, extensible tool that scales with your team through plugins, webhooks, and a full REST API.