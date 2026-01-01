Windmill Hosting VPS FAQs Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Windmill Hosting services.

What is Windmill and what can I use it for? Windmill is an open-source automation and internal tools platform that lets you build, run, and orchestrate scripts and workflows. It’s commonly used to automate business processes, connect APIs and databases, and create internal dashboards or utilities for teams.

Why should I host Windmill on a VPS instead of using local or shared hosting? Hosting Windmill on a VPS gives you dedicated resources and an isolated environment, which improves reliability for your automation jobs and APIs. It also allows you to keep your workflows running 24/7, expose them securely to your team, and avoid the limitations often found on shared hosting platforms.

How much control and customization do I get when running Windmill on a VPS? On a VPS you typically have full root access, so you can configure Windmill exactly as you need, including its runtime dependencies and connected services. You can tune environment variables, install additional languages or libraries, and integrate with your own logging, monitoring, and CI/CD setup.

Is a VPS reliable and scalable enough for running Windmill workflows in production? A VPS is well-suited for production Windmill deployments because you can allocate CPU, RAM, and storage according to your workload requirements. As your number of flows, scripts, or users grows, you can scale the server vertically or add more instances, helping maintain low latency and consistent performance for scheduled and on-demand jobs.