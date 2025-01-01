If you want to play the basic game without any customization and control, you can do so on Steam or Xbox.

For more customization and control over the Palworld game, set up your own dedicated server. These are the requirements:

Operating system Linux or Windows.

Linux or Windows. Processor – at least a quad-core processor.

– at least a quad-core processor. RAM – 8 GB or more, depending on the player count.

– 8 GB or more, depending on the player count. Storage – minimum 40 GB.

This means that our Game Panel 4 plan, starting at ₦16,900.00/month, is ideal for Palworld servers with 32 players. However, if you want to play with fewer players, the Game Panel 2 plan, starting at ₦10,900.00/month, will be sufficient.

Note that dedicated servers are only available for the Steam version.