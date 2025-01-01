Up to 80% off

Palworld Server Hosting

Create and Customise Your Own World Today

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
₹  *.** /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
palworld hosting

Select Your Palworld Hosting Plan

Payment terms

Launch Your Palworld Dedicated Server Today

Palworld is an open-world multiplayer game. To survive, players have to capture mysterious creatures called Pals that assist with various tasks.

With Palworld server hosting, customise the gameplay to your liking – change elements like spawn rates, day-night cycles, and difficulty level. Then, invite your friends to play together.
palworld server

Enhance Your Gaming Experience Using Your Own Server

Having your own Palworld server means better performance, complete control, and private multiplayer games with your friends.

palworld setup

Instant Setup

With our Game Panel, you can create a dedicated Palworld game server without using any Linux commands.
gameplay

Customised Gameplay

Make your Pals stronger, increase your resources, or control the day and night cycles – you’re in charge of your own world.
server

Abundant Server Resources

Enjoy rock-solid performance with AMD EPYC processors, NVMe SSD Storage, and DDoS protection.

Get Started With Palworld VPS Hosting

See pricing

Your World Is Safe With Us

Get a dedicated IP address, a malware scanner, and a built-in firewall to protect you from cyber threats. In case of an error, restore your data easily from the latest automatic backup.

palworld safe

Reliable Palworld Server

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Create Your Palworld Server Where Your Players Are

Hostinger has data centres in Europe, India, South America, and North America. Choose the server location closest to your Palword community for the best gameplay experience.

data center

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Palworld Server Hosting FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Palworld virtual private server hosting services.

What Is Palworld?

What Platforms Is Palworld Available on, and What Are the Minimum Requirements?

How Do I Set up a Palworld Server?

Can I Change My Plan or Upgrade My Game Server Hosting Later?

What Kind of Game Panel Will I Get for My Server?

What Kind of Support Will I Get to Manage My Palworld Server?