Airflow Hosting VPS FAQs Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Airflow Hosting services.

What is Apache Airflow and what is it used for? Apache Airflow is an open-source platform for authoring, scheduling, and monitoring data workflows. It’s commonly used to orchestrate ETL pipelines, analytics jobs, and other time-based or dependency-driven tasks in data engineering and machine learning projects.

Why should I run Apache Airflow on a VPS instead of shared hosting? Running Airflow on a VPS gives you dedicated resources and an isolated environment, which is important for stable, long-running workflows. You can fine-tune CPU, RAM, and storage to match your workloads and avoid contention with other users’ processes.

How much control and customization do I get with Airflow on a VPS? With a VPS you typically have root or sudo-level access, so you can choose the OS version, install specific Airflow releases, and configure dependencies exactly as needed. You can customize the scheduler, executors, plugins, connections, and environment variables without the restrictions of managed or shared platforms.

Is a VPS suitable for performance and scaling with Airflow? A VPS is well-suited for Airflow because you can scale resources vertically as your DAGs and task volumes increase. You can also configure Airflow executors (like Celery or Kubernetes executors) to distribute workloads and improve reliability, while monitoring CPU, memory, and I/O to keep pipelines running smoothly.